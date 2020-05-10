Easy Breakfast Recipes During Lockdown: Banana Oatmeal Pancake to Masala Omelette, 5 Quick and Simple Breakfast Ideas to Make at Home (Watch Videos)

Banana Oatmeal Pancake, Masala Omelette (Photo Credits: The Cooking Foodie, Sanjeev Kapoor Khazana YouTube)

The current lockdown has been teaching us quite a lot of things. And for many of them, it has been about learning cooking. As many people are confined to their homes with their family members, many have also been experimenting with new recipes. So, for those trying to cook different dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner, we have decided to take care of you. We bring to you a list of easy breakfast recipes to make during the current lockdown. And don't you worry about the ingredients, we promise that all easily found at our homes.

Masal Omellete:

There is nothing better than eating eggs in the morning. It is a protein-packed deal to get your day started. Take a pan and heat a little in it and add chopped chillies and onions and saute it for some time. Add finely chopped tomatoes, capsicum and add red chilly powder, turmeric, cumin powder, coriander powder and salt. Beat two eggs and mix salt to it. Now whisk the masala with the eggs and add some chopped coriander and little grated processed cheese in to. Pour the mixture into a pan and let it take the shape of it. Flip it over in about five to six minutes. You can eat the masala omelette with bread or roll it inside chapatis.

French Toast

Making French toast is the simplest and easiest breakfast. All you need is bread, milk and eggs and your toast is ready. Beat eggs in a bowl, then add milk and sugar to it. You can put a bit of cinnamon powder to it which is optional. Heat a pan and apply a little butter to grease it. Dip bread in this mixture and then put it on the pan, flip it over when one side is ready.

Crepe Paratha

Crepe Paratha is not just a quick breakfast option but is also healthy. Mix half a cup of wheat flour with half a cup of maida. To that add chopped onions, tomatoes, carrot and capsicum. Put coriander leaves, black pepper, salt, grated cheese and milk and mix it well. Heat a pan and big spoonful of it and let it take the shape of the pan. Flip it over once and your breakfast is ready.

Rava Upma Recipe

Made of semolina, this is one of the popular Indian household breakfasts. After roasting semolina in a pan, take another pan and temper fry green chillies, ginger paste and mustard. Add chopped carrot, peas and beans to it. Add water and salt as per requirement and mix well. Let the water cook the mixture well and your Rava upma is ready to eat.

Banana Oatmeal Pancakes

Mas two bananas nicely with a fork until it becomes a paste. Add two eggs to it and mix it well with it and add a little cinnamon powder. Grind two-third of oatmeal powder and mix it with it. Now pour a spoonful of batter onto a pan and let it cook well. You can honey on top for taste.

These are some of the simple breakfast recipes which can be prepared in no time. Even after the lockdown ends, these breakfast ideas can come handy when mornings get busier.