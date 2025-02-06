Rose Day, celebrated on February 7, marks the start of Valentine Week 2025 and is all about expressing love and affection through roses. On this day, people exchange roses to strengthen relationships, making it a day of warmth, joy, and heartfelt emotions. To complement the romantic spirit of Rose Day, rose-themed treats make the perfect indulgence. Desserts like rose-flavoured cakes, cupcakes, and macarons add a sweet touch, while rose milk, rose sherbet, and rose-infused teas provide refreshing delights. Chocolates paired with edible rose petals or rose-scented desserts enhance the celebration, making the day even more special and memorable. As you celebrate Rose Day 2025, here are some delicious rose-themed recipes that you can try and celebrate the day. Rose Day 2025: Red, Purple, Black and More, Meaning and Significance of 8 Rose Colours To Know Before You Gift Flower Bouquets.

Rose Petal Cupcakes – Soft vanilla or chocolate cupcakes topped with rose-flavoured buttercream and garnished with edible rose petals for a romantic touch.



Watch Recipe Video of Rose Petal Cupcakes:

Rose Milkshake – A refreshing blend of chilled milk, rose syrup, and ice cream, creating a creamy and fragrant pink delight.



Watch Recipe Video of Rose Milkshake:

Gulab Jamun – A classic Indian dessert made of deep-fried dough balls soaked in rose-infused sugar syrup, offering a rich and aromatic sweetness.



Watch Recipe Video of Gulab Jamun:

Rose-Flavoured Panna Cotta – A smooth, creamy Italian dessert infused with rose essence and topped with a delicate rose syrup drizzle. Valentine Week 2025 Calendar With Full Dates: Here’s the Date Sheet To Celebrate the Week of Love.



Watch Recipe Video of Rose-Flavoured Panna Cotta:

Rose Tea & Cookies – Fragrant rose tea paired with rose-flavoured shortbread cookies for a light and elegant celebration treat.



Watch Recipe Video of Rose Tea:

Celebrating Rose Day with rose-themed dishes adds a delightful touch of romance and elegance to the occasion. Whether indulging in sweet treats, refreshing drinks, or fragrant desserts, the essence of roses enhances the mood of love and warmth. So, enjoy these floral delights and make the first day of Valentine’s Week truly special!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2025 10:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).