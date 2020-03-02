What to Eat When You Have No Food At Home: Easy and Delicious Meals You Can Prepare With Limited Resources in Your Fridge

Peanut butter toast (Photo credits: Instagram)

When you are starving, it may feel like death to stare at a fridge that looks like a barren wasteland. But starvation combined with the limited resources that you have in the refrigerator can breed creativity in the kitchen. You can make the cheese, nut butter or hot sauce sitting in the corner of your shelf very enticing. Are you wondering how you can whip up a meal with those few ingredients in your kitchen? Here's how you can prepare a finger-licking and satisfying meal when you have no food at home.

When You Have Nut Butter

If you have some nut butter, you can take slices of apple or banana and dip them in the nut butter. You can also spread some nut butter on your favourite cookies. Another exciting thing to do is to blend nut butter with milk, banana and cinnamon to a smoothie for a hearty breakfast. For those late-night, cravings add honey to nut butter and call it a dessert.

When You Have Cheese

Grate some cheese over chips and put it the microwave. And when you have cheese and bread, you can prepare some grilled cheese sandwich. And if you would like some quesadilla, put cheese on top of a tortilla, fold it in half and put it in the microwave.

When You Have Eggs

For that protein boost, whip up some cheesy scrambled eggs or omelette. For a satisfying meal, add scrambled eggs and top it with hot sauce. And if you have got nothing prepared for dinner, add fried eggs and soy sauce to cooked rice, mix it up and eat.

When You Have Noodles

For an easy cacio e pepe, add grated parmesan and freshly ground black pepper to cooked noodles. Add butter in some of your spaghetti pasta water, add salt and pepper and you have will have a simple pasta sauce to go with your noodles. To your packet of instant noodles, dice up a tomato and whisk an egg into the hot broth.

Let's not forget those condiments. Spread mayonnaise and hot sauce on your toast and relish your carbs. You can also mix hot sauce, cream cheese and cheese in a bowl and microwave for 30 seconds for the most delicious dip you will ever have.