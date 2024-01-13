Makar Sankranti, a vibrant Hindu festival, marks the transition of the sun into the Capricorn zodiac sign, symbolising the arrival of longer days and the auspicious period of harvest. Celebrated with fervour and joy across India, this festival holds cultural significance and is known by various names in different regions. Makar Sankranti is mostly celebrated on January 14 every year. However, this year, Makar Sankranti 2024 falls on January 15. It is celebrated with a delectable array of traditional foods that reflect the diversity of Indian culture. Tilgul, sesame seed and jaggery sweets symbolise sweetness and camaraderie, while Pongal, a savoury dish of freshly harvested rice and lentils, signifies prosperity. As you observe Makar Sankranti 2023, we at LatestLY have brought together a list of traditional food ideas that can help you decide the best menu for the day. Why Do We Eat Khichdi on Makar Sankranti? Everything To Know About This Good Luck Ritual for the Auspicious Day.

1. Tilgul (Sesame Seeds and Jaggery Sweets)

Tilgul, small round sweets made from sesame seeds and jaggery, is an iconic treat exchanged during Makar Sankranti. The sweet and nutty flavour of sesame combined with the richness of jaggery symbolizes the essence of the festival and is often shared with the affectionate greeting, "Tilgul ghya, god bola", meaning "Accept this tilgul and speak sweet words."

Til Gud (Photo Credits: Flickr)

2. Pongal

Pongal, a South Indian dish, is a hearty and savoury concoction made with freshly harvested rice and lentils, seasoned with black pepper, cumin, and ghee. Often garnished with cashews and curry leaves, Pongal signifies the prosperity and abundance associated with the harvest season.

Pongal (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Undhiyu

Originating from Gujarat, Undhiyu is a mixed vegetable curry prepared with seasonal vegetables, green garlic, and a medley of spices. Traditionally cooked underground, this flavourful dish reflects the diversity of the harvest and is a staple during Makar Sankranti celebrations.

Undhiyu (Photo Credits: Flickr)

4. Ghee and Jaggery-based Sweets

Various traditional sweets, such as ghee and jaggery-based preparations like chikki (brittle), laddoos (sweet spherical treats), and revdi (jaggery-coated sesame seeds), are commonly enjoyed during Makar Sankranti. These sweets not only provide a burst of sweetness but also serve as energy-packed treats during the festive season.

Rewari and Chikki (Photo Credits: Flickr)

4. Sarson da Saag and Makki di Roti

In northern regions of India, particularly Punjab, Makar Sankranti is celebrated with the quintessential winter dish of Sarson da Saag (mustard greens) and Makki di Roti (cornbread). The pungent flavour of mustard greens combined with the rustic appeal of cornbread creates a traditional and wholesome meal enjoyed during the festival.

Makki Ki Roti and Sarso Ka Saag (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

These traditional foods not only add a rich tapestry of flavours to Makar Sankranti celebrations but also carry cultural significance, embodying the spirit of harvest, prosperity, and communal joy.

Wishing everyone a Happy Makar Sankranti 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2024 11:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).