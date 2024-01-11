Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival celebrated in various parts of India, marking the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makara). Typically observed on January 14 or 15, it signifies the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of longer days. As you observe Makar Sankranti 2024, here's an important "good luck" ritual that everyone must know about. It is about eating khichdi, a simple yet popular dish prepared in every Indian household, of course in their own way. Time we learn more about the significance of eating khichdi on Makar Sankranti. We have also curated a collection of khichdi recipe videos presented by professional chefs as well as home cooks.

Makar Sankranti festival is known by different names across India, such as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayan in Gujarat, and Magh Bihu in Assam. Makar Sankranti is not just a religious event but also holds cultural significance, with people participating in various rituals, kite flying, and feasting. One of the traditional practices during Makar Sankranti is the consumption of khichdi, a dish made with rice and lentils. Palak Dal Khichdi For Winter Season; Here's Why The Spinach Twist to Your Khichdi Can Prove to Be Healthy Meal.

Why Do We Eat Khichdi on Makar Sankranti?

This humble yet nutritious meal is considered auspicious during the festival for several reasons. Firstly, khichdi is a wholesome and easily digestible dish, making it ideal for the winter season when the digestive system tends to be sluggish. Secondly, the combination of rice and lentils is believed to have a purifying effect on the body. Makar Sankranti is considered a time for spiritual cleansing and renewal, and the simplicity of khichdi aligns with this theme. Lastly, the dish symbolises unity and harmony as it brings together different ingredients to create a delicious and balanced meal, reflecting the spirit of togetherness and abundance associated with the festival. Here is an easy recipe to prepare khichdi on Makar Sankranti 2024.

Simple Kichdi Recipe Video

Moong Dal Ki Khichdi Recipe Video

Tasty Khichdi Recipe Video

And Some More Ways to Make Khichdi at Home

In addition to its nutritional and symbolic significance, the tradition of eating khichdi on Makar Sankranti also reflects the agricultural roots of the festival. The ingredients used in khichdi are staple crops grown abundantly in the winter season, and the festival itself marks the harvest season for many crops. Therefore, consuming khichdi during Makar Sankranti not only honours tradition but also serves as a way to appreciate the bountiful harvest and express gratitude for the agricultural prosperity that the festival symbolises.

Wishing everyone a Happy Makar Sankranti 2024!

