National Espresso Day 2020 is on November 23, and it is a significant event for the people in the United States of America. Just as the name suggests, the day is dedicated to the famous drink of every coffee lover. While today’s espresso maintains the freshness quality, it has undergone a transition in meaning. There are a lot of things that every coffee lover should know about espresso, and there cannot be an any better day than National Espresso Day 2020, to discuss the drink in a lot more detailed manner. If you are an espresso obsessed, here we bring you eight interesting facts about espresso you may not have known.

1. Espresso is tasteless. The term ‘espresso’ refers to a method of making coffee and not a particular flavour. One can make espresso from any coffee bean, and each brings its own unique flavour to the brew.

2. Espresso is the name given to both the drink and the brewing process from which the drink is created.

3. The creation of espresso is credited to Italy, over a hundred years ago to Angelo Moriondo with the earliest known example of such a machine in 1884, while Luigi Bezzera devised and patented several improvements in 1901.

4. Espresso is an Italian word, and it translates into English as ‘to express.’

5. Espresso is used as a base for speciality coffee as well. The richer flavours and aromas of an espresso create delicious lattes, mochas, cappuccinos, macchiato and other café creations.

6. The fresher the espresso, the better! From the second, it is brewed, the drink starts to lose the flavour fast. So, drink up, quickly!

7. Did you know a single-shot espresso requires how many coffee beans? While there are several different factors at play, a typical espresso shot is extracted from approximately 42 coffee beans.

8. It is all in the crema, which is the brown, airy layer that sits on top of the rest of the beverage. A lot can be said and speculated by only looking at the crema.

These are some of few interesting facts about espresso. So, the next time you go to make an espresso to keep you awake in the afternoon, boast these fun facts among your peers as an ardent coffee lover.

