World Plant Milk Day is observed every year on August 22. This day focuses on promoting the benefits of consuming plant-based milk. Plant milk not just helps you eliminate cruelty towards animals and reduces global warming, it's also a good, sustainable alternative to dairy milk. Nowadays, more and more people are adopting a vegan lifestyle where they give up on dairy products and opt for plant-based products. As you celebrate World Plant Milk Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated a list of 5 types of plant-based milk you can try out as alternatives to dairy milk. Plant-based Milk Should Not be Given to Children Under Five

Soy Milk

Soy Milk (Representative Image)

Also known as soya milk, soy milk is a plant-based drink produced by soaking and grinding soya beans, boiling the mixture and filtering out remaining particles. It is used as a replacement for many dairy products like yogurt, cream, milkshakes, pancakes, smoothies, bread, mayonnaise and baked goods.

Almond Milk

Almong Milk (Representative Image)

Almond milk is manufactured with almond. It is watery in texture and has a nutty flavour. The best thing about almond milk is that it does not contain cholesterol or lactose and is low in saturated fat. It can be easily made at home using a blender, almonds and water.

Coconut Milk

Coconut Milk (Representative Image)

Coconut milk is rich in taste and opaque in colour. It is a traditional food ingredient used in Southeast Asia, Oceania, South Asia and East Africa. It is also used for cooking in the Caribbean, tropical Latin America and West Africa.

Oat Milk

Oats (Representative Image)

Oat milk is produced from whole oat grains by extracting plant material with water. It has a creamy texture and a slight oatmeal-like flavour. Compared with milk and other plant-based beverages, oat milk has relatively low environmental impact due to its comparatively low land and water needs for production.

Peanut Milk

Peanut milk is made with peanut and water and is high in fat and protein as compared with other plant-based milks. It has no lactose and includes nutritional benefits like being high in magnesium, Vitamin E, Vitamin B6 and protein.

Plant-based milks are non-dairy beverages made from a water-based plant extract for flavouring and aroma. These five plant-based milks are most commonly used by people who opt for a vegan lifestyle or those who are lactose intolerant. Wishing everyone Happy World Plant Milk Day 2022!

