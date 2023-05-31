World No Tobacco Day, observed annually on May 31, educates the public about the risks of tobacco use, the business practices of tobacco companies, what the WHO is doing to combat the tobacco epidemic, and what individuals can do to assert their right to health and a healthy lifestyle as well as to safeguard future generations. Do Cigarettes Ever Expire? Google Has The Funniest Answer EVER! But For Real, What Happens If You Smoke Dated Tobacco?

Smoking kills, yet India's dependence on tobacco only intensifies. Annually, smoking-related deaths affect about 6 million people. Cigarettes have a proven detrimental effect on cardiovascular health. World No Smoking Day 2023 is almost approaching and may provide the motivation you require if you're trying to quit smoking this year.

World No Tobacco Day- Date, History and Significance

World No Tobacco Day was established in 1987 by the World Health Organization's member states to raise awareness of the global tobacco pandemic and the avoidable death and suffering it causes. Resolution WHA40.38, adopted by the World Health Assembly in 1987, declared April 7th, 1988 to be "a world no-smoking day." Resolution WHA42.19, adopted in 1988, mandated the annual observance of World No Tobacco Day on May 31. World No-Tobacco Day 2023 Date and Theme.

Do Cigarettes Expire?

In theory, cigarettes have no expiration date. But with time, especially when the pack is exposed to air, they do become quite stale. A brand-new, unopened pack of cigarettes has a two-year shelf life at the time of manufacture. But no matter how soon or how long after the production date, the instant you open that airtight seal, the cigarettes start to change.

Tobacco and cigarettes include oils and resins that give them moisture and freshness right after manufacture. Exposure to oxygen drives that moisture out, which causes the cigarettes to lose their freshness or expire. Additionally, it can change the way the tobacco paper burns. For this reason, used cigarettes typically burn out more quickly than fresh ones. Therefore, cigarettes don't have a date of expiration but the quality degrades over time.

