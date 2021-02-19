If you are not eating right, spending hours exercising is of no use. Your performance while exercising and results over a period of time depend upon the foods you eat. A person who exercises regularly, but falls short of the nutrient is prone to injury, muscle loss, weakness and many other problems. Likewise, improper food planning can cause muscle soreness. Let's take a look at five foods that can help reduce delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS). Protein-Rich Diet For Weight Loss: What Quantity of This Macronutrient Should an Average Person Consume Daily to Meet Recommended Dietary Allowance?

What is DOMS?

Performing heavy weight training or intense exercises like CrossFit or any ultra-endurance activity can cause tiny, microscopic tears in muscle fibres. The body responds to this damage by increasing inflammation, which may lead to a delayed onset of soreness in the muscles. According to the American College of Sports Medicine, DOMS symptoms typically occur at least 12 to 24 hours after a workout. The pain usually lasts one to three days after the workout. The symptoms of DOMS include muscle fatigue, swelling in the affected muscle, reduced range of motion due to pain and short term loss of muscle strength. It is necessary to eat foods rich in protein immediately after a workout and even throughout the day to enable good muscle recovery. A person doing weight training or even endurance training should have protein 1.6 g to 2 g per kg of body weight to avoid muscle loss. It should also be well balanced with complex carbohydrates, that should compulsorily be eaten before a workout for good energy. Carb Loading: What are The Benefits of Increasing Carbohydrate Intake and How to Do It.

Five Foods to Reduce Muscle Soreness

1. Cherries

Cherries (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

As per the study published in the National Institute of Health, cherries are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that have a protective effect to reduce muscle damage and pain during strenuous exercise. A glass of tart cherry juice before or after the workout can help avoid Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness (DOMS).

2. Salmon

Salmon (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Salmons are loaded with proteins, omega 3 fatty acid and antioxidants that make it an ideal food to be eaten a few hours after the workout. Salmons help stimulate muscle protein synthesis (MPS), the process where muscles grow and repair. Apart from this, the anti-inflammatory nature of salmon helps reduce muscle soreness.

3. Eggs

Eggs For Breakfast (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Eating protein-rich food like eggs after an intensive workout helps reduce delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS). The protein one can get from an egg is completely suited to fighting soreness and encourage healthy muscle growth.

4. Cottage Cheese

Cottage Cheese (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Just like eggs, cottage cheese is also high in protein and perfect food for workout snack. Cottage cheese contains casein protein, the slow-digesting fuel that is fantastic for rejuvenating sore muscles while sleeping.

5. Turmeric

Turmeric (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The presence of curcumin in turmeric helps reduce muscle soreness. Add turmeric in your egg preparation or milk or oatmeal to get a good result.

Adding the above foods to your diet can help in reducing delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS). However, a lot depends on how much rest you give to your body after the workout and also the overall intake of proteins and carbohydrates in a day as per your training requirement. It is recommended to take consultation from a dietician for proper result.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2021 09:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).