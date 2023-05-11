Every year on May 12, people celebrate National Tampon Day. Tampons are used during menstruation and are utilised by women to absorb the menstrual blood. Women in the past used a variety of filthy and uncomfortable objects before the development of modern tampons and sanitary napkins. In the vast majority of cultures around the world, menstruation was likewise considered dirty and a taboo topic. This occasion is an opportunity to refute these myths and disseminate factual information regarding menstruation and menstrual hygiene. Can You Pee With a Tampon In? Does it Affect the Urine Flow?

Annually on May 12, National Tampon Day is commemorated, but nothing is known about its genesis. In accordance with Wikipedia, a tampon is "a menstrual product designed to absorb blood and vaginal secretions by insertion into the vagina during menstruation." Women in different tribes and civilizations used a variety of techniques to hide their menstrual flow before the development of modern tampons and pads. Legend has it that menstruating ancient Egyptian women utilised flexible papyrus. The father of medicine, Hippocrates, wrote that lint-covered wood was how ancient Greek women made tampons. Homemade Tampons: Here's Why You Should NEVER Use DIY Tampons During Periods.

How to Insert and Remove a Tampon During Periods?

It can be frightening to put a tampon in for the first time. To make it simpler to slide in, be sure to cleanse your hands before entering and try to relax as much as you can.

Kneel down on the toilet and spread your legs.

With one hand, place your thumb and middle finger on either side of the tampon's handle.

Keep your index finger where the rope extends at the end of the thinner tube.

Open the skin folds on your vagina with the tampon's tip, then slide the entire barrel inside, angling it towards your back. If the tampon is put in straight up and in, it won't go in easily and can hurt.

At the grip, or centre, of the applicator, place it as far as your thumb and middle finger.

When the barrel of the tampon is snugly inserted, hold the handle firmly and press the smaller tube with your index finger to insert the absorbent portion of the tampon into the vagina.

Push this till it connects with your other fingers and the grip.

Pull out the tampon's barrel with your thumb and middle finger, letting the string protrude. Avoid pulling the string! The string is fastened to the tampon, which is within. Once the tampon has soaked all the way through, use this to remove it.

To properly dispose of the applicator, place it back inside the plastic lining (or wrap it in toilet paper). The plastic applicators shouldn't be flushed.

If the tampon is still detectable, you can remove it and attempt to push a fresh one up higher. Wash your hands, then put your finger to push it up till you can't feel it if you think it's not high enough.

