Donating blood saves lives and there is no task more noble than giving someone another chance at life. Especially, when protecting someone is as easy as donating some of your blood. However, there are many myths related to blood donation. Some people think that donating blood makes you weaker or affects your health in any way. But in reality it doesn't. In fact, even experts believe that it is a great practice to donate blood.

Nevertheless, there are some dos and don'ts related to blood donation that you should know of and what better day to discuss this than today aka National Voluntary Blood Donation Day which is celebrated in India on 1st of October every year to spread awareness about the need and importance of the blood in the life of an individual. The day was first celebrated on 1st of October in the year 1975 through the Indian Society of Blood Transfusion and Immunohaematology. So today on this occasion, let's discuss the dos and don'ts of blood donation.

Blood Donation Dos

Consume iron-rich foods like red meat, eggs, whole grains,etc.

You might want to add vitamin C to help in iron absorption.

Eating healthy food days before you donating is considered a good practice.

Take plenty of fluids

Look for flu or cold symptoms.

Rest before and after blood donation.

Blood Donation Don'ts

Donate blood if you are feeling ill.

Donate blood on an empty stomach.

Smoke right before or after your donation as the nicotine could make you too light-headed.

Don't donate if you are currently taking antibiotics.

Don't donate if you’ve had a body piercing or tattoo done within the last 12 months.

Donate if you’re under 17 or are underweight.

It is important that you take good care of yourself after donating blood especially if you feel light headed. Don't drive yourself or do heavy task. Take ample rest.

