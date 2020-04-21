Quick, No-Fuss Hair Styling Tips to Look Like a Million Bucks on Your Virtual Meetings During COVID-19 Lockdown!

hairstyles (Photo Credits: IANS)

While you would love your all-natural look, you might be badly wanting to get ready for a social event, even if that means a weekly conference call with your co-workers. And that is okay! Getting primed during these times of uncertainty can help you feel much better. We are not asking you to slather makeup for your virtual meetings. You will turn heads just by getting your hair right. Here are some easy hair styling tips that require no hot tools.

Go for The Sleek Styles

If your hair is greasy, slide some hair oil through your strands and let it soak throughout your video call. Then twist your hair into a high pony or tight bun, and the result is wonderfully chic. Hair Washing Routine: Here's How Often You Should Shampoo Your Hair Based on Your Hair Type.

Let the Braids be Your Friends

That elegant French braid will keep your hair out of your face. Plus, pulling your hair away will prevent you from running your finger through your strands, making you appear more confident.

Use Your Playful Accessories

The best way to divert the attention from your messy locks is to add an accessory. Weave a colourful scarf into your braid or wear a headband. The bolder the prop, the more significant distraction it is from your unwashed hair. Dry Shampoo and Hair Care: Know All About Its Benefits, Negatives and DIY Recipe.

Throw Up a Top Knot

A messy pony can be an excellent way to bring some life to your hair when you do not have the time to wash. When grease causes your hair to lay limp, throw it up into a top knot to add some volume. Hair Care Tips: Use Aloe Vera and Coconut Oil to Maintain Long and Healthy Hair.

Even if you do not want to slather makeup at home, swiping a mascara or a brow gel can help you feel more put together, even when you are in your sweatpants.