Valentine’s Day 2020: How to Get the Most Glowing Skin of Your Life in Just 5 Steps

Glowing skin (Photo credits: Pixabay)

Tradition dictates that Valentine's Day should be all about pampering that one person you love. With the traditional pre-date pampering, we are being anything but loving to ourselves! But whether you have Valentine's date or not, self-love always comes first. It's a great time to pamper yourself and commit to treating your skin to healthy, nurturing ingredients. Having a complexion that looks clear, healthy and glowy is a universal skin dream. These tips will guarantee you gorgeous dewy skin in just five steps.

1. Exfoliate for Smooth Skin

For any surface to reflect light brilliantly, it must be smooth. The dead skin cells which scatter light in different directions causes the uneven skin tone. Try using an exfoliating pad laced with glycolic acid to slough off the dead skin cells and reveal a brighter complexion. Skincare at 30: Beat Wrinkles and Fine Lines With These Must-Have Anti-Ageing Products.

2. Apply A Glow-Getting Mask in The Morning

The quickest way to get a radiant glow is to apply a mask packed with hydrating and radiance-boosting compounds. You can try using a smoothing face mask packed with lemon and orange extracts. Follow up with a gel-cream treatment to lock the moisture in your skin.

3. Massage Your Face Cream into Your Skin

A facial massage is an excellent way to promote blood flow on the surface of your skin. Dab a hydrating serum which infuses a lot of water into your skin. Move your fingers in tiny circular motions below and above your cheekbone, your forehead and down to your chin. Bridal Skin Care: 5 Ways to Flaunt Naturally Glowing Skin on Your Wedding Day!

4. Brush on Foundation

Nothing says dull skin more than a face full of cakey make-up. Use a short-bristled make-up brush to apply foundation and create an airbrush-like finish. Use tiny circular motions to work the foundation into your skin starting from your forehead. Then go down to your nose and out your cheeks to your chin.

5. Use the Power of Colour

Adding a touch of pink cream blush can instantly wake up the face. Opt for cream instead of powdered formulas as they are not as glowy to the skin. Use a shade that mimics your natural flush and is close to your natural lip colour. Skincare Trends 2020: From Lip Lifts to Platelet-Rich Plasma, 5 Biggest Beauty Treatments That Will Be a Hit in the Brand New Year.

Liquid highlighters should be your glow-getting secret weapon. Target the high points on your face like your cheekbones or the bridge of your nose where light naturally reflects. Golden skin looks best with peachier shades, and fair skin should aim for rosy-pink tones and use a bronzy tint if you have a darker complexion.