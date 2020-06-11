Vitamin K Deficiency May Worsen COVID-19 Symptoms: From Spinach to Soybean, Eat More of These Foods to Load Up on the Nutrient

Spinach (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

While researchers all over the world are leaving no stone unturned to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, they are also studying and testing the potential treatment methods to fight the deadly disease. And since there is no cure yet, health experts are now recommending people to work on their immunity and strengthen their defense mechanism to battle the disease. According to the findings of a recent study, vitamin K rich foods have been shown helpful to combat the disease. Read on to know more!

Vitamin K Deficiency May Lead to COVID-19 Severities

Researchers found that vitamin K deficiency may worsen COVID-19 symptoms. According to a study conducted in partnership with the Cardiovascular Research Institute Maastricht, patients who suffered the severity of COVID-19 were Vitamin K deficient. The finding has raised expectations that nutrient could have a positive effect in the fight against coronavirus. Low Vitamin D Levels Linked to Severe COVID-19 Complications: Here's How to Get Enough of The Nutrient When You Cannot Venture Out in The Sun.

Vitamin K in Fight Against COVID-19

COVID-19 is known to cause degradation of elastic fibres in the lungs as well as blood clots. Vitamin K has been shown to be helpful in the production of proteins that regulate clotting. Therefore, experts have linked the consumption of vitamin K-rich foods to the blood vessels, bones and also the lungs. Ashwagandha in Fight Against COVID-19: From Boosting Immunity to Reducing Lung Inflammation, Here's How the Ayurvedic Herb Can be Effective!

Foods Rich in Vitamin K

Include these vitamin K-rich foods in your diet to reduce the risk of COVID-19 complications as well as to improve your overall health. Giloy Can Help Boost Your Immunity to Fight COVID-19: Here's How to Grow The Ayurvedic Herb at Home!

Green leafy vegetables: Although a lot of green vegetables are rich in vitamin K, leafy greens like kale, spinach cabbage and broccoli are particularly high in this nutrient. A cup of spinach can be enough for your nutritional value of vitamin K for a day.

Soybeans: There are two main types of vitamin K: vitamin K-1and vitamin K-2. Soybeans and soybean oil are rich in vitamin K-2.

Fish and meat: While you will find some amount of the nutrient in meat, fish is an excellent source of vitamin K. The nutrient plays an essential role in blood coagulation in fish.

Eggs and dairy: Dairy products and eggs are good sources of vitamin K2. However, the vitamin content in eggs is dependent on the diet of the animal.

Love cheese? You have more reasons to rejoice as cheese varieties such as blue cheese, fresh cheese, soft-ripened cheese, and semi-soft cheese are rich in this nutrient. However, non-fermented cheeses, like processed cheese, contains low amounts of vitamin K.

