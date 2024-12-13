A group of scientists, including Nobel laureates, is urging a pause on research aimed at creating "mirror life" microbes due to growing concerns over their potential dangers. These synthetic organisms, designed from mirror-image molecules of those found in nature, could pose unprecedented risks to life on Earth, the experts warn. In a statement, the international coalition of scientists emphasised that these mirror bacteria could establish themselves in the environment, evading the immune defences of natural organisms. This raises the alarming possibility of new, lethal infections that could threaten humans, animals, and plants alike. Bird Flu Outbreak in Us: Experts Sound Global Pandemic Risk Alert After H5N1 Virus Shows Potential for Human-to-Human Transmission.

‘Mirror Life’ Bacteria Threat

