The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has detected two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka. These cases were identified during routine surveillance conducted to monitor multiple respiratory viral pathogens across the country. HMPV, which causes symptoms ranging from mild cold-like conditions to severe respiratory infections, has been on the rise globally, with China reportedly experiencing a surge in cases. HMPV Virus ‘First Case’ Reported in India, 8-Month-Old Baby Tests Positive for Human Metapneumovirus in Bengaluru.

2 Cases of Human Metapneumovirus Detected in Karnataka

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has detected two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka. Both cases were identified through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, as part of ICMR's ongoing efforts to monitor respiratory illnesses… pic.twitter.com/PtKYmgztKb — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)