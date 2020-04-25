What Should be AC Temperature Amid Coronavirus Outbreak? Centre's Dos And Don'ts as Summer Arrives in India

Air Conditioner | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, April 25: What's the ideal AC temperature that should be maintained amid the coronavirus pandemic? To answer this question as summer arrives in India, the government has issued an advisory regarding the use of air conditioners in homes and offices. The Indian Society of Heating Refrigerating and Air Conditioner Engineers (ISHRAE) compiled the guidelines that were shared by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD). Coronavirus Live Tracker.

According to the guidelines, the ideal temperature that should be maintained while operating an AC amid the coronavirus pandemic is between 24-30 degree centigrade. "Recirculation of cool air by room air conditioners must be accompanied by outdoor air intake through slightly open windows and exhaust," the guiding document suggests. The relative humidity must remain between 40-70 per cent, say the guidelines. 'Hydroxychloroquine Can Cause Abnormal Heart Rhythms': FDA Warns Against Usage of Trump-Backed Drug Outside Hospital Settings.

"In dry climates do not allow the relative humidity to fall below 40 per cent. Water evaporating from a pan kept in the room will increase humidity if it falls below 40 per cent," the guidelines say. It suggests that the rooms should be kept ventilated even when ACs are not running. "If an exhaust fan is located nearby then it can also be switched on to exhaust air for better ventilation," it added.

While using ACs in commercial and industrial facilities, ventilation with outdoor air should be maintained as much as possible. "The mechanical exhaust air shall be 70-80 percent of the fresh air quantity to maintain necessary positive pressure in the space," it said.

"The air-conditioned spaces of establishments under prolonged lockdown will pose health hazards due to fungus and moulds in the ducts and open spaces depending on the humidity and temperature prevailing within. Further, there may be bird droppings, and excreta of rodents as well increased level of insects," the guiding document warned.