World Sleep Day will be celebrated on March 19, 2021, to draw the attention of people towards the importance of taking adequate sleep. Due to busy life schedule and stress, people forgo their sleep, which becomes one of the major cause of various health issues. World Sleep Day is organised by the World Sleep Day Committee of the World Sleep Society. It is estimated that sleep deprivation costs the US over $400 billion a year with Japan losing $138 billion, Germany $60 billion, the UK $50 billion and Canada $21 billion. Sleep is indeed valuable, hence, you should practise breathing exercises for better sleep.

World Sleep Day is celebrated every year on the Friday before the March Equinox. The first World Sleep Day was held on March 14, 2008. This year, most events and campaigns related to promoting healthy sleep will be done virtually considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It must be noted that your concentration level is reduced by improper sleep. In the worst scenario, less sleep can also become a major reason for weight gain and an increase in fat. When you sleep, your body uses fats and glucose to release energy for the functioning of the brain and heart. The phenomena of Resting Metabolic Rate (RMR) helps the body burn calories at rest. Let us take a look at breathing exercises that help promote good sleep.

Breathing Exercises For Good Sleep

1. Bhramari Pranayama

Here a person has to close their eyes and breath deeply in and out. The other things like closing your ears with hands, placing your fingers on eyebrows also need to be done in this exercise which can be seen in the video below. Repeat this process five times.

2. Three-Part Breathing Exercise

Here you have to inhale deeply focusing intently on your body. This is how it is done.

3. Diaphragmatic Breathing

In this, a person will have to lie on their back and either bend their knees over a pillow or sit in a chair. Slow, deep breathing through nose should be done in this exercise. See below how to perform this pranayama.

4. Kapalbhati

Kapalbhati breathing involves a series of inhaling and exhaling exercises, which consist of steps outlined by the Art of Living.

5. Box Breathing

During box breathing, the main focus is on the oxygen you’re bringing in and pushing out.

After going through the above exercises, you should indeed try one of them for sound sleep and reducing stress. On the occasion of World Sleep Day 2021, take a vow that you will eat healthy, exercise, avoid overthinking and go to bed early.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2021 08:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).