World TB Day 2020: From Tobacco to Red Meat, Things To Avoid if Diagnosed With Tuberculosis

World TB Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

World Tuberculosis Day or World TB Day is annually observed on March 24 worldwide to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of tuberculosis. It is a potentially serious infectious bacterial disease that mainly affects the lungs. On March 24th in the year 1882, Dr Robert Koch announced that he had discovered the bacterium that causes TB. This opened the gate for the disease to be diagnosed and cured. As we observe the day, here's a list of things that one must avoid when diagnosed with Tuberculosis. World TB Day 2020: Most Common Myths About Tuberculosis Debunked!

Till date, tuberculosis remains the deadliest disease, as every day over 4000 people lose their life due to it. This year World TB Day under the theme ‘It’s Time’, focuses on urgently accelerating the tuberculosis response to save lives and end suffering. Tuberculosis mainly affects your lungs and it is caused by bacteria spread between people through tiny droplets. Speaking about food to eat while on tuberculosis diagnosis, the patient should eat dark green leafy vegetables high in iron and Vitamin B. In addition to that TB patients should eat food that is rich in antioxidants and unsaturated fatty acid. And now is the time, we shed some light on things that need to be avoided at all costs after getting diagnosed with TB. World TB Day 2020 Date and Theme: Significance of the Day to Raise Awareness About the Global Epidemic of Tuberculosis.

Things To Not Consume When Diagnosed With TB

1. Tobacco - Both passive and active exposure to tobacco has been shown to be associated with tuberculosis. Smoking is found to be associated with both relapses of TB and TB mortality.

2. Alcohol - Consumption of alcohol can cause liver damage when taken along with the drugs used to treat TB.

3. Avoid Caffeine - Coffee is high in caffeine, which will encourage bacterial action, therefore, it is advisable to stay away from it.

4. Refined Sugar - Refined sugar can provoke bacterial action to cause damage, hence its intake should be limited.

5. Red Meat - Red meat can increase cholesterol level which is not good while suffering from TB. Instead, fatty fish rich in omega 3 fatty acid should be included in the diet.

Tuberculosis, can be cured, if one follows strict instruction of the doctor and adhere to the required diet. On World TB Day 2020, the World Health Organisation (WHO) calls on everyone to keep the promise to Diagnose and treat 40 million people with TB by 2022.