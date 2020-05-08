Home Pedicure Kit Tools: Easy Ways to Tackle Your Toe Needs and Give Your Feet a Much-Needed Salon-Worthy Pedicure (Watch Video)

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pxhere)

Because of the pandemic, we cannot head outside at the moment to spend money on a professional pedicure. Hence it is the best time that we tackle our toe needs from the convenience of our own bathrooms at home. Honestly, it is not a tough job to master. Hence, we bring you quick and easy tips and tools so that you can give yourself an excellent pedicure at home. We are not sure if the massage will be as great, but your feet will appreciate you for all the much-needed attention. So, for your at-home pedicure kit, all you will need are a few ingredients, that you can order online and those who have the kit, it is time to take it out of your shelve. In this article, we bring you, at-home pedicure kit items and quick steps to give your feet a relaxing spa, before you paint your own toenails. We have also added a video so that can follow the easy ways to give yourself a salon-worthy pedicure. Honey and Olive Oil Hair Mask: Easy DIY Hair Masks to Apply at Home for Extra and Smooth Long Strands.

Some of you may be having with slightly too much time on your hands or just the opposite. Many of you may not have the time to take care of yourself. Even when you are at home, nothing changed. Wherever you fall on the spectrum, it is important to look after yourself and pamper your skin, toes and hair; even you have nowhere to go. To help you recreate the salon environment at home, we have brought you the items you required for at-home pedicure kit and how to give the treatment to your precious toes. How to Thread Eyebrows at Home? Easy Step-by-Step DIY Threading Guide to Shape Your Brows.

At-Home Pedicure Kit

You will need a solid arsenal for your pedi. It may look like a lot, but you can find them online. The at-home pedicure kit requires nail polish remover, nail clipper, nail file, nail buffer, cuticle pusher, nail nipper, q-tips and cotton balls, cuticle oil, eraser exfoliating scrub, foot file or pumice stone, foot lotion, toe separator, base and topcoat and nail polish.

Instructions for At-Home Pedicure

Remove your old nail polish before soaking your feet, because once your fingers get wet, polish gets slippery and harder to remove.

For a real pedicure, soaking your feet is a must. Soak for about five to ten minutes as it softens the rough skin, which makes it easier to scrub away the hard skin and push back cuticles.

After your feet are nice and soft from the soak, use a foot or nail file to wick away the dead skin.

Now, give your toenails the shape you desire and then send a nail buffer back and forth over each toenail to smooth its surface.

Apply a cuticle eraser or remover to the skin around nails and with a metal cuticle pusher, gently push your cuticle back. If you are confident, only then go ahead and cut the loosened skin around the cuticles.

Now that your nails are almost clean, dedicate a few minutes to get your feet in shape. Dip your feet into the water once more and run a foot file back and forth across your heels, soles and side (gently) to get rid of all the dead skin.

Use a scrub and massage your feet, ankles and calves. Once done, rinse off with warm water, making sure there is no cuticle residue between your toes.

Moisturize and massage your feet. After drying off your feet, use lotion or foot cream to replenish any moisture lost post scrub.

Clean your nails and cuticles with a cotton ball soaked in nail paint remover to nix any remaining oils.

Apply your favourite nail polish colour. First, apply thin and even layers. Once you are satisfied with the first coat, go in for a second thin coat.

Watch Video: DIY Pedicure at Home

Tada, your toes are ready to rock. These steps are absolutely simple and easy. Anyone can do their pedicure at home by following these basic instructions. We all deserve to allocate a little bit more time to self-care right now.