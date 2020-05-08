How to Thread Eyebrows at Home? Easy Step-by-Step DIY Threading Guide to Shape Your Brows (Watch Video)

Thread Eyebrows at Home (Photo Credits: stylewidsus YouTube)

The current lockdown has taught people quite a lot of things. From cooking to learning new hobbies, people across countries are learning new things. From growing vegetables to cooking and creating new artwork, many are experimenting with things they never tried in the past. People are also learning grooming techniques and resorting to the internet for help. After being confined to their homes for almost two months now, barred from beauty services, people are now learning techniques on their own. And threading eyebrows is one of the most important ones that people are trying to learn the art of. So, here we bring to you a guide to easily learn eyebrow threading at home. From Threading to Waxing to Styling, Here's How to Shape The Overgrown Brows During Coronavirus Quarantine (Watch Tutorial Videos)

First, cut a piece of sewing thread about 11 inches long and tie the thread in a knot to make a loop. You can do it by inserting two fingers from both hands and holding it tight. Make sure to keep the knot on your fingers to keep it hidden. Then twist your fingers to make an 'X' and then twist your fingers a few more times in the same direction. Place your index finger and thumb inside the loop.

How to Thread Eyebrows at Home:

Keep the fingers of one hand together while you open the fingers of the other hand. This will help in sliding the twisted part of the thread over. This is how the thread holds the hair tightly and pulls it out. Ensure you pull the hair in the opposite direction of the way it grows by placing a hand above your brow and the other below. The hand used to move the twisted part of the thread will be the hand below the brows. ‘How to Cut Your Own Hair Men’ Spikes on Google Trends Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Here Are Easy & Useful Tips to Get Haircut at Home (Watch Video Tutorial).

Now, place the 'V' part of the thread on the part of hair you want to pull out. Open fingers on hand below the brow to move the twist over the hair. The hair should ideally get caught in the twist and thus be pulled out. Do it faster to make it less painful.

Keep repeating this step until you get your desired results. If you are attempting to shape your hair for the first time, then we would suggest you try it on a patch of hair on your leg to first practise. Once you are sure you are good at home, you can shape your brows.