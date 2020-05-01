How to Grow Garlic at Home? From Planting to Harvesting, Here's a Complete Guide on Growing The Herb Indoors During Lockdown (Watch Video)

Garlic (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

As people across countries are in isolation to curb the spread of coronavirus, many are trying various things to keep themselves entertained at home. As groceries and essentials are the need of the hour, people are resorting to quite a lot of DIY videos to become self-sufficient. And growing vegetables and herbs at home is one of them. So here, we bring to you a guide on growing garlic at home. Being a widely used herb in most cuisines across countries, the ingredient is used on a day-to-day basis in many households. Know how to grow garlic at home by following the guidelines below. How to Grow Vegetables at Home in Quarantine? From Mint to Spinach, 5 Veggies And Herbs You Can Grow Easily During Lockdown (Watch Videos)

To plant garlic, you have separate the cloves and plant it at a one-foot distance from each other. The pointed end should be up and blunt end down. Only one to two inches of the clove should be in the ground. Their growing process same as onions. After planting, scatter straws of hay, leftover leaves or grass as a protective layer. Add a little mulch to curb the growth of weeds. Water the cloves regularly and pull out weeds which may take away the nutrients of the soil. Easiest Herbs to Grow at Home: From Mint to Basil, These Five Fresh Herbs Are Perfect to Plant Indoors.

How to Grow Garlic at Home:

Garlic should be planted in fertile and well-drained soil without stones. The bulb grows well in a warm place. Garlic should be planted in soil where garlic or other plants from the onion family was not planted before. Also, ensure that water does not collect around its root which can cause them to rot. The best time to plant cloves is in mid-autumn and they will begin growth late fall or early spring. Harvest the garlic in summer by gently lifting the bulbs with a fork. Let is dry for a couple of days before you store in. Once it is completely dried, you can store your garlic bulbs lose or plait their foliage like the traditional string of bulbs.