Kourtney Kardashian, known for offering glimpses into her glamorous lifestyle, has once again treated fans to a throwback moment, this time delving into her look circa 2008. In this stunning photo, dating back over a decade, the reality TV star and socialite exudes confidence as she showcases her curves and belly button piercing in a shimmering monokini. Completing her beach ensemble, Kourtney accessorises with chunky bracelets, rings, and hoop earrings, while letting down her long, wavy hair. Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her Blunt Bangs in These Throwback Pics for ‘College Photography Project’.

Kourtney Kardashian In 2008

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@kourtneykardash)

