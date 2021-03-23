We all go through difficult times. Tough times will come, no matter how strong, powerful, or optimistic we are, putting their might on us and forcing us to crumble. We can feel as powerful one day as we can feel lost and frightened the next.

You can't give up in the face of adversity. And in the darkest hours, you must persevere in order to keep your dreams alive. Work on what needs to be achieved, attempt to get some traction, and then draw on the momentum.

Today we will talk about a person who entertains people and is a real motivation for all. We've all seen Neetu Bisht's short videos on our phone screens. She made us laugh, think, scream, and at times, gave us real couple goals. Behind this glamorous exterior hides the story of a young girl who refused to give up in the face of adversity and bravely triumphed against all odds.

Neetu Bisht was born on December 16, 1997, in Almora, India (Uttrakhand).Neetu was educated at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Sarvodaya Vidhyala, President's Estate, where she was born to Pratap Singh Bisht and Mohini Bisht.

All was well until her father passed away in 2009 due to a brain hemorrhage. Neetu was just 11 years old at the time. Seeing all of the duties fall on her Mother's shoulders, she learned the essence of living in a very harsh way at that young age.She tried to help her family in every way she could because her family of three sisters and a brother had no one to support them.

Neetu's life was soon turned upside down when she realized her brother had run away from his duties, leaving her mother to bear the whole responsibility. We can only speculate what it would be like in this male-dominated society.

Things were going against her and there was no light in sight until she vowed to strike back and change her fate. To care for her family, she began event management with her older sister. She faced hardship and was once again left powerless after this company turned out to be a failure.

She began making lip sync videos and uploaded them to a few social media sites. She quickly became a familiar face and captured people's attention. She wanted to make it a full-time career after working with a couple of the most famous you tubers.

Neetu left no stone unturned while tiktok was at its height, becoming immensely famous for her romantic videos with her boyfriend Lakhan Arjun Rawat. They earned a lot of notoriety as a result of their exposure, which resulted in several major deals.

Soon after, she realized the promise of other channels and transferred her attention to Instagram, where, according to Neetu, she can add justice to her potential since the launch of Instagram Reels. Now a familiar face and a well-known creator in the industry, she never once hinted to the crowd of the difficult times she had been through.

She was a girl with no support, experience, or financial stability but she was able to attain such greatness solely due to her dedication and desire to improve her fate.

She is a shining example of what a girl can do on her own with no help or godfather. She is an inspiration to many young women who have great goals and want to achieve them on their own. We want to see her do everything she is capable of.