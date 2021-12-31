It’s December 31! Let us bid goodbye to 2021 and start planning for new year parties. Let start in 2022 afresh with positive vibes. With Christmas, people start to go into the festive and holiday mood. Getting into the vibe, they plan Christmas and New year parties. Most parties are just food and dance, but you can always make your party fun and interesting by adding games to make your guests engaged and entertained. We at LatestLY, have brought together some ideas for games that you can plan and play with your guests at the next New Year Party you host. Online Events, Fun Games, Countdown Clock and More, 7 Ways to Ring In 2021 While Staying at Home

Loaded Questions

Loaded Questions is a fun new year’s game for the couples. In this game, there are questions about your partner that you write down on paper. The aim of the game is to know what your partner thinks about you. It has questions like ‘how would you want your partner to dress up at Halloween party' or ‘what is the best look of your partner’.

New Year Resolution

With the starting of a new year, many people take certain new year resolutions. It’s time we make them announce their resolutions and enjoy others' reactions towards the same.

Shovelling Snow- Cotton Ball Game

Place a dab of Vaseline on the tip of the player’s nose. Put a bowl and a pile of cotton balls scattered next to him. In a minute’s time, the player has as many cotton balls as he can through his nose tips and puts them in the bowl without using his hands. The one with maximum cotton balls in the bowl wins the game.

Banana Bump

Place a hula hoop in the centre of the room. Tie a thread to the player’s waist and tie a banana on the other side of the thread at a foot-long distance. Without using hands, the player has to drag the orange with the banana inside the hula hoop placed in the centre. The first person to succeed in getting the orange to the hula hoop is the winner.

New Year’s Eve Word Game

Make your guests make as many words as they can from the alphabets of Happy New Year. The one with the maximum number of words wins the games.

Make your guests forget about their worries and relax with these fun games at your next New year’s party. Wishing everyone a Happy New Year 2022!

