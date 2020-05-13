Paper Craft Ideas For Kids to Learn During Lockdown: From Cute Finger Puppet to Moving Fish, 5 DIY Videos to Engage Your Child Sensibly at Home

Craft to ideas to teach children (Photo Credits: Swati, Easy Kids Craft YouTube)

It's summer vacation for children but as you promised them, you couldn't take them anywhere due to the lockdown. In compensation to it, you can teach them some cool craft ideas at home. And you don't need any fancy things for it, all you require are things easily found at home. Toilet paper rolls, coloured paper strips to newspapers are all that you need to do make these things at home. So this lockdown teach your children some paper crafts and bring out the creative spirit in them. Virtual Summer Camp Ideas: Fun Activities to Organise at Home to Keep Kids Busy During Lockdown (Watch Videos)

For children especially the lockdown may be quite strange and confusing, while they may be still understanding it, this is how you keep them engaged. Toilet paper roll house to these finger puppets can be really amusing for children and there is nothing like lockdown to teach them some cool papercraft. Home Science Experiments With Explanations to Keep Kids Busy At Home: Try These 6 Easy Science Tricks During Quarantine (Watch Videos)

1. Toilet Paper Roll House:

Instead of throwing away of those toilet rolls, you can help your children make something creative out of it. Teach them to make these houses which are quite simple and quick to make. Learning this can not only be a good pass time for them but also keep them engaged for a long time.

2. Flowers From Newspapers:

Waiting to get rid off old newspapers? Wait, you can make something really creative from it. Roll it and make beautiful DIY daises. Also, help your child in colouring it to make it look even better. You can make various such decorative items from newspapers.

3. Finger Puppet:

In our list, this finger puppet is the easiest and interesting thing to make. You only need a small piece of paper and a pen for it. Your child is going love making it and will quickly learn the art also. Let them make as much as possible and suggest that it can be gifted to all family members. That is truly going keep him/her engaged to it for long.

4. Moving Paper Fish:

Making this moving paper fish may take a little longer but your child is sure to enjoy the process. And the final result is quite amazing too. Add as a many as colour pencils you need to make it even more interesting.

5. Craft From Newspaper:

This may look like a difficult one to make, but it is not. You only have to roll newspapers as shown in the video and stick them together with glue. Ensure that the gum is thick enough to hold the paper. Colour it and it can be used for various purposes.

This may be some of the easy craft ideas to try, but you can enhance it using your creativity. Teach your children these paper crafts and they are sure to love it. Let them learn some new creativity in this lockdown.