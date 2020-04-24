How to Relax and Reconnect with Your Partner Over the Weekend After Working from Home All Week During Lockdown!

Couple (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

We are living through unprecedented times, where stress and anxiety are a huge part of our lives. But if you are locked at home with your partner, the 24/7 togetherness can be tough. If you are both working from home, the feelings can be amplified even more. The weekend is your time to relax, unwind, and reconnect with each other. Here are a few activities that you can genuinely enjoy with each other while making the most of your newfound time.

Laze Around in The Bed

If you do not have to get up to work, it is entirely okay to stay in bed for a longer time. Cuddle each other in the morning. When both of your stomachs start to growl, go to the kitchen to prepare your favourite brunch. Cooking can be a great couple activity that can give you extra time to bond and enjoy each other's company.

Bake Something Hearty

Bake something hearty that both of you can enjoy throughout the weekend. Simply make a medley of veggies like mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers with a helping of cheese, put it on bread and bake for a super flavourful meal. You can make it in batches, so you do not have to rush to the kitchen for every meal.

Chill in Your PJs

Hit the couch in your PJs. Get your throw pillows and snuggly blankets, and spend the afternoon watching feel-good movies. Just relax and feel free to fall asleep in each other's arms.

Use the weekend to re-energise yourself and reconnect with your partner. You may want to plan for the week ahead to manage your time better or relax over the weekend. Either way, remember that you deserve a moment to relax and unwind during these times — so take advantage!