Q. I am a 20-year-old man who has been consistently having nightfalls. I haven't had sex in the past six months and because of the bad breakup, I am never in the mood to masturbate as well. I feel very lethargic these days and don't even want to leave the bed. I also feel I have been losing weight lately even though I do not exercise enough. I have noticed a change in my sleep pattern and other depression-like symptoms. Is it because of my nightfalls because many people say that nightfalls make you weak and make you lose weight? Nightfall Remedies: How to Stop Wet Dreams? Ways to Prevent Semen Ejaculation in Sleep.

Ans. First of all, you need to understand what exactly nightfalls are. When you have nightfall you are mainly releasing the semen out of your body that is otherwise not finding ways to leave your body. When you deprive yourself of sex or masturbation the sexual tension build-up remains and while you are sleeping and have no major controls over your body, it releases. Nightfalls are not a matter of concern in regards to your health, however, the other symptoms you have mentioned may be related to underlying physical and psychological health conditions. If you think you are facing depression-like symptoms post your break-up, you must visit a psychologist.

But as long as your nightfalls are concerned they are the effects of you not masturbating or having sex to give the excess semen in your body a proper release channel. Also known as, Nocturnal emissions, nightfalls do not pose a threat to your health, but the weakness and lethargic feeling, especially when it is sudden needs to be addressed by an expert who can examine you. Many myths surround nightfall as well as masturbation. While some think it causes you to lose your muscles mass, some think nightfalls make you weaker. These are merely myths.

