When it comes to helping people improve their lives there is nobody in the game with stronger credentials than Tony Robbins. Known to some as the “Michael Jordan” of thought leaders, Tony has affected millions of people around the world through his performance coaching. Yahoo! dives deeper into Tony’s world and others who share the same mindset for helping others and the reasons why.

"To truly feed your spirit, remember this: The secret to living is giving. No matter how busy or broke you may be, you have something to offer others. So many people miss the opportunity to know that their life makes a difference – but it does. Your life matters – and if you align yourself to be congruent with the truth that you’re here not just to “get” but to give, then other people will feel your authenticity and they will open up to you. When you give back to other people and your community, it reminds you what you’re made for. Focusing on the needs of others has a way of motivating you to do more than you thought possible. You feel the benefits immediately. You become more productive. You find creative solutions to problems. You find strength when you’re exhausted. That’s because life supports that which improves the quality of life. When we contribute to our community, we become part of something that is bigger than ourselves," states Tony.

But beyond Tony, others around the world like Deepak Chopra, Christian Mickelson, Bob Proctor, John Assaraf, Jim Britt, Terri Levine, Jack Canfield, Ellie Shefi, Richard Bandler, Burt Goldman, Bill Bartmann, Daniel Mangena, Lindsay Rose, Maya Comerota and others have not only found a passion in helping others, but have built massive followings of individuals who also want to give back beyond just helping themselves.

Maya Comerota, a visionary entrepreneur & intuitive guide on a mission to unlock each person's human potential tells Yahoo!, "I believe we are born wanting to live a life of meaning. I find that when I’m helping and supporting others to transform their lives, that’s when my life has the most meaning. That’s what life is all about. It brings me so much joy to see others transform."

Deepak Chopra adds to Maya's statement telling us, "Helping other people is an expression of the fullness we feel inside, and in that sense when we give to others we are giving of ourselves back to ourselves. That feeling of giving freely and joyfully should be the real basis of knowing where to draw the line. If you let your sense of guilt or obligation drive your decision, then you will be trying to fix the past in the present, and that never works."

So, while giving back and helping others may lead to fullness, not everyone can simply turn "on" that desire or unlock their inner callings / passions in life (whether it be personal or in business). And that is why sometimes a coach or mentor is needed.

Ellie Shefi is one impact coach who explains, "When you work with a mentor, coach, or advisor, you learn from the experiences of others who have done what you seek to do without having to reinvent the wheel. Learning from others about what works and what doesn’t allows you to go further, faster, with clarity and ease, while avoiding costly mistakes. Also, there’s truth in the old adages: “you don’t know what you don’t know,” and “you can’t see the forest through the trees.” Having someone in your corner who can identify blindspots, anticipate obstacles, and bridge gaps is invaluable. Plus, it’s easy for day-to-day craziness to derail your progress, so it’s important to have someone hold you accountable. A good mentor, coach, or advisor won’t accept excuses or allow you to become complacent. Instead, they’ll challenge you to grow and consistently level-up your capabilities."

Whether you are choosing to give back to show gratitude for the opportunities that have brought you to where you are or just looking for ways to help others, we are all on this planet to make it a better place. And by making it a better place, you will be making yourself better too, which will lead to success beyond just money or in business. Find your inner passions - whether through your own thoughts or a coach - and enjoy the journey of life!