A video of a seemingly real baby dinosaur has caused a stir online. It is going viral with claims of a real dinosaur being cloned in China. While the animal in the video does match a perfect dinosaur, it is far from real. It was a specimen from Jurassic World Exhibition. But the false claims made it go viral on the internet. Dinosaurs may have gone extinct thousands of years ago, but people still have a keen interest in these pre-historic beastly reptiles. Many archaeologists, paleontologists and experts are still digging up certain spots to discover fossils of these animals and with every find, there is a new addition to studying these prehistoric creatures. If you too are keenly interested into real dinosaur fossils, we bring you top spots around the world for finding bones and traces of their existence. Images and Videos of 'Real' Dinosaurs Will Make You Feel a Part of Jurassic World.

5 Top Spots to Find Dinosaur Fossils

Dinosaur National Monument, Utah

The name itself gives away the specialty of the place. The monument goes back to millions of years where it believed that dinosaurs ruled the land. Fossils of the prehistoric creatures have been embedded in the rocks of this Colorado desert. Over 1,500 bones of dinosaurs have been encased in the Quarry hall here. There are some fossils here that date back to 149 million years.

Gobi Desert, Mongolia

The Gobi desert is considered the "largest fossil reservoir in the world". It is said that the first nest of dinosaur eggs known to science were found here. The findings were made in the 1920s. Gobi Desert is said to be site of mass extinction of dinosaurs, so there are bones, eggs, teeth and footprints of these giants.

Alberta, Canada

Drumheller in Alberta is called the "Dinosaur Capital of the World." There is a Royal Tyrrell Museum here which has one of the largest displays of full dinosaur skeletons. There is also a Dinosaur Provincial Park which has fossil prospecting tours. So you can roam about the exact same spots where these giants ruled once.

Yunnan Province, China

From the 1930s many dinosaur fossils have been uncovered from this area. A specialty of the Lufeng County is that fossils of two geological ages have been found here. These fossils belong to the mid Jurassic period which makes it so interesting. Richest species of dinosaurs are said to have been found here, so it reputed as hometown of these creatures. 'Dancing Dragon' Feather Dinosaur Fossil Living 120 Million Years Ago Uncovered in China, View Pics.

Dorset, UK

There is a place called Jurassic Coast in Dorset where limestone cliffs are made of sedimentary rocks full of fossils. It was made first World Heritage Site in 2001 in England because of the fossils found here. You are allowed to search for fossils by the beach, which may be taken or eroded by the waves. It is a very popular place for going fossil hunting.

There are many such spots around the world which facilitate dinosaur fossil tours or fossil hunting. If you love exploring into pre-historic times, want to learn and understand more clearly about these giant creatures, then

