The year 2025 is just a day away! The countdown has officially started. New Year’s celebrations are filled with parties, games, traditions, drinks, food, and gatherings. Of course, no celebration is complete without the famous countdown to midnight. One of the most iconic New Year’s Eve traditions is the ball drop at Times Square in New York City. This dazzling event has been capturing the attention of audiences all around the globe. During the New Year’s Eve ball drop, a giant crystal ball lit up with LED lights is lowered from the top of One Time Square, marking the final seconds of the year. The New Year’s Eve ball is 12 feet wide, made of Waterford crystal triangles, and shines as it welcomes the New Year. This tradition began in 1907 and has evolved over the years. New Year 2025 Lucky Food: From Grapes to Long Noodles, Bring Good Fortune to Your Table With These 5 Foods.

Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Date

The Times Square New Year’s Eve ball drop will start on December 31, 2024, and conclude on January 1, 2025.

Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Timing

The iconic New Year’s Eve tradition in New York City will begin at 6:00 PM on December 31, which is 04:30 AM IST on January 1, 2025. The ball will be raised to the top of the flagpole at One Times Square. At 11:59 PM, it will begin its 60-second descent down the flagpole, marking the start of the New Year 2025.

Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Live Streaming

Several broadcasting companies will air the New Year’s Eve celebrations live on their TV channels and streaming platforms. To watch the Times Square ball drop, you can tune in to the live stream on the official Times Square website or simply view the video below.

Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Drop

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will host the event live from Times Square. The celebrations will feature performances by Lenny Kravitz, Carrie Underwood, the Jonas Brothers, De La Ghetto, Mickey Guyton, and more. Happy New Year 2025 Wishes, Greetings, Quotes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, SMS, Wallpapers and Facebook Messages To Share and Celebrate New Year.

The idea of a ball dropping to show time is older than the New Year’s celebration. The first ‘time ball’ was set up in 1833 at England’s Royal Observatory in Greenwich. It helped ship captains set their clocks. Today, this tradition continues and is watched by billions around the world. It is more than just a celebration. It stands for hope, unity, and a fresh start as people come together to welcome the future.

