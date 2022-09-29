Nature is a perfect respite for the entire world from the stress and strain of real life. It deeply rejuvenates, nourishes, and invigorates living beings both physically and mentally. Kerala - known as "The Gods Own Country" is one of the world's best locations having such incredible and mesmerizing scenic beauty. For this reason, Kerala has been remaining as a major tourist attraction for centuries. In this matter, a perfect travel agency can help you experience each and every aspect of Kerala and its engrossing nature in its complete sense without missing anything. No need for further delay in search of the best travel agency as TRAVEL PLANNERS - SOUTH INDIA'S BEST INBOUND TOUR OPERATOR is here to help you out.

Travel Planners In Detail

Travel Planners is an ISO 9001-2000 certified Tour Company started in the year 1999, as a specialized Tour Operator for South India with its office at Trivandrum and Cochin. They are now South India's leading specialists in tailor-made holidays to the state and are famous for their uninterrupted services for the last 22 years. The Travel Planners has grown to become one of the leading and most respected operators recognized by the Ministry Of Tourism, Government of India.

They are committed to providing high-quality travel solutions which meet and exceed customer satisfaction. Travel planners have high ratings - reviews on Trip Advisor for their amazing services and have their own tourist vehicles, own resorts, friendly drivers, etc.

Their major specialty is that they provide complete financial security for all their clients and adhere to all government regulations concerning the safety of the client's money. Travel planner's team of Tour Executives are well versed in planning and executing Holiday packages in India. They run all the trips in as responsible manner as possible, socially, culturally, economically, and environmentally.

For their years of astounding service, they have been honored with numerous awards and recognitions including the NATIONAL TOURISM AWARD in the category of 'Best Inbound Tour Operator in India' 2009-10 from the Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India, The Best Innovative Tourism Product Award from Kerala State Govt 2006 - 07, KERALA STATE TOURISM AWARDS on 26 Dec 2016 for the "Most Innovative use of Information Technology", etc.

Travel Planners And Their Mind-Blowing Kerala Tour Packages

Travel Planners offers a wide range of stunning Kerala tour packages that are customized according to the needs of the customers. It ranges from short trips to those extending to a week. Indian travelers are choosing Indian holiday destinations with Luxury resorts. Many travelers who opt for outbound destinations are choosing high-end resorts for their holidays. "In Kerala, the demand for premium tour packages is on the rise", says Anish Kumar P.K, CEO of the Travel Planners. They have introduced short and long-duration luxury trips including the best resorts and a bunch of activities.

Kerala Holiday packages for foreign nationals in Dollars are given in separate links which helps travelers from other countries to choose the right holiday package for their interests. Travel Planners customize these packages based on the customer's interests.

Other than the luxury tour packages, Travel Planners also provides Kerala Premium Tour package of 5 nights, Kumarakom-Thekkady- Munnar package of 7 nights, Wayanad Tour with 5-star hotels, etc. Under the standard tour packages, they provide 3 nights Kerala Tour, 5 nights Kerala Family Holidays, 6 nights Madurai-Kodaikanal Tour, 5 nights Kerala Honeymoon, etc. Along with these Travel Planners also provides tour packages from different Indian cities including 7 nights Kerala Tour Package from Mumbai, 5 nights Kerala Tour Package from Delhi, 5 nights Kerala Tour Package from Pune, 9 nights Kerala Tour from Ahmedabad, etc.

Their top destinations include Munnar and its beautiful tea gardens, Mattupetty, Eco-Point, lush green hills, etc; Wayanad and its Jain Temple, Edakkal Caves, Wayanad Heritage Museum, Phantom Rock site, etc; Vagamon and its beautiful greenery; Thekkady and its undulating hills, spice plantations, elephant sightings, etc; Houseboats of Alleppey; Backwater resorts of Kumarakom; Kovalam beach, etc.