Valentine's Day is approaching, meaning it's time to start considering what you're going to gift your loved ones, your best friends or even yourself! Given the current COVID – 19 situation, Valentine's Day present this year must be something practical, useful, yet unique. To help you select a gift we have put together a list of what we think will make the best presents this Valentine's Day. Valentine’s Day 2021 Gift Ideas for Him and Her: From Simple to Classic Presents, Here Are 6 V-Day Gifts Your Partner Will Love Unwrapping!

Dyson Supersonic

Intelligent heat control helps protect your shine. Unlike some others, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer measures air temperature over 40 times a second, and regulates the heat. This prevents extreme heat damage, to help protect your hair's shine. MRP: Rs. 29,999/-

Dyson Supersonic (File Image)

Apple Airpods Pro

Bluetooth wireless earphones that are sweat and water-resistant for non-water sports and exercise are such a blessing. With Active noise cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you. Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customisable fit. Adaptive EQ automatically tunes the music to the shape of your ear. Easy setup for all your Apple devices, quick access to Siri by saying "Hey Siri" and a wireless charging case that delivers more than 24 hours of battery life. MRP: Rs. 24,900/-

Apple Airpods Pro (File Image)

Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Hair Remover

Flawless® is the new gold standard and first precision hair remover that erases hair instantly and painlessly without the irritation that comes with plucking, waxing or depilatories. Flawless® is designed to look like a lipstick. You can #BeFlawless anywhere, anytime. MRP: Rs. 2500/- Do visit: www.finishingtouchflawless.in

Finishing Touch Flawless Brows

Flawless brows, the new gold standard and first precision hair remover that instantly and painlessly sweeps away unwanted hair for stunningly beautiful brows! Perfect brows without visiting the salon that can be achieved from the comfort of ones home. MRP: Rs.2500/- Do visit: www.finishingtouchflawless.in. How To Get the Perfect Base for Make Up With Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Hair Product.

Marshall Emberton Speaker

Rich, clear and loud, like the artist intended. Emberton utilises True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall. Experience absolute 360° sound where every spot is a sweet spot with 20+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge.

Marshall Emberton Speaker (File Image)

Tough and resilient, boasting an extremely durable and easy to use a design that features an IPX7 water-resistance rating. Simple and easy to use. MRP: Rs. 17, 499/-

