Nowadays, more and more people are making it a habit to manifest something in their lives. Still, with pure honesty and dedication, people have seen that their wishes are fulfilled in a lovely way. Today's date, June 3, 2025, is one of the most critical days, especially for manifesting something in your life. Together, the date makes 369, which is also known as the Nikola Tesla Number. 369 is the simplest and most effective manifestation technique. Now, let's understand the 369 manifestation method, how the number 369 works and why today you should make a wish and see if it works. June 2025 Celestial Events: Know Dates, Best Viewing Times and Locations.

The 369 Manifestation Method: Why Today's Date, June 3, Is Perfect?

3 is the number which represents Jupiter

6 is the June month, which represents Venus

9 is all coming from 2025, which represents Mars

When all these align together, they form more positive and powerful energies. This year, if you miss the day, which is today, June 3, this alignment will come back after 9 years in 2034. How To Manifest Your Resolutions Into Reality? Easy Steps To Follow and Achieve Your Goals.

The 369 Manifestation Method: How Does It Work?

Here is the easy and time-saving solution for you that you should and must do:

Take a plain paper and write down any of your one wishes among all.

Then convert your wish into a simple affirmation which you can easily repeat anytime.

Now write down your affirmation on that paper three times, such as three times in the morning, six times in the afternoon, and nine times in the evening.

You can use a red pen for more beneficial results; if you do not have one, you can use a blue pen, too.

Now, during the night, when you are sleeping, just take a glass of water and keep it on your bedside table. Then, fold the paper on which you have written your desired manifestation and put it into the glass by folding.

Now, during the whole night, the paper will get mixed in the water. When you wake up in the Morning, hold the same glass of water in your hands. Repeat that manifestation written on the paper 11 times. After that, pour the water into any plant inside your home.

369 is actually a powerful way of manifestation. It is also believed that many people have got things done within 24 hours of asking the universe for them, and even if it's not done, it will take some time. So, if you want to make your and your loved ones' lives happier and more positive, share this manifestation tip with them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2025 01:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).