The Swiss Alps of Switzerland (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Table Mountain (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Huangshan Mountains in Eastern China (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Mount Fuji in Japan (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Mount Everest on the Nepal-China border (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Drakensberg Mountains in South Africa (Photo Credits: Pixabay)