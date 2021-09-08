Amitabh Bachchan Shares 2016's Video of Lalbaugcha Raja, Fans Confuse it as Recent Glimpse of Mumbai's Iconic Ganpati Idol

Social media has its plus as well as minuses. With everything rapidly going viral online, we often forget to check if a piece of information is true or not. Well, at times even celebrities fall prey to this. And the latest example of the same is none other than Amitabh Bachchan. As the megastar shared a video of Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati on Twitter claiming it as the idol's first glimpse which led to the clip getting viral everywhere in no time. Fact Check: Is 'Shah Rukh Khan' Asking Money for Diesel By Sending His Selfie? Don't Fall For This Fake Viral Message.

Big B captioned the clip, "Ganpati Bappa Morya, first darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja." In the video, we hear a lot of noise from the crowd and slowly-steadily the curtains rise up and we see Lalbaugcha Raja. However, amid predictions of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic and Maharashtra reporting a rise in COVID cases, we wondered, how come the Lalbaugcha Raja's clip be of this year? Urfi Javed Falsely Claimed to Be Javed Akhtar- Shabana Azmi's Granddaughter on Twitter, After Her Pictures Wearing Denim Jacket and Bra Went Viral.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

T 4023 - ॐ गण गणपतये नमः .. Ganpati Bappa Morya .. पहला दर्शन , लालबागचा राजा 🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/JWUDw5Vs4I — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 8, 2021

Our curious mind made us do a little bit of research online. And we at LatestLY went to the crux of the story and found out the authenticity of the video which happens to be quite opposite to what has been claimed.

Here's The Fact Check:

While the video shared by Amitabh Bachchan and many more is indeed real and of course, sees Lalbaugcha Raja. But we figured out the reality that it's an old clip that is going viral right now. The idol in the viral video is from 2016. Yes, you read that right. With this, it's indeed false that the video sees a glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja 2021.

Here's The Old And Original Video:

Old Tweet:

This is not the first time we have seen something like this happen. Many times, people, celebs share something that has gone viral, without checking its authenticity. Talking about the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, reportedly the Mandal will be holding the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration this year in a traditional manner while following all COVID-19 rules and restrictions.

In a nutshell, Lalbaugcha Raja 2021 murti's first glimpse is not out yet and the one shared by Big B is an OLD video. Stay tuned to LatestLY, for more such fact checks.

