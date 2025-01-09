We have come across street foods of all types. However, street foods that include premium ingredients like avocados and rare cheese are uncommon. Avocados are a favourite food for many, especially health afficionados. They are often included in salads, smoothies, sandwiches, and toasts. Avocados are enjoyed in various ways, but one particular avocado toast from Surat is going viral online. In a video that is circulating on social media, we see a street vendor from Surat selling avocado toast for INR 29K. Would you eat an avocado toast for INR 29K? According to the street vendor, the cost of the toast is due to the premium ingredients used. Donkey Cheese from Serbia Sold at at €1,000 Is The World's Most Expensive!

In the viral videos, the street vendor is seen chopping the avocado, mixing it with olive oil and some special spices. He then layers it over the pule donkey cheese. He places it over the toast and garnishes the ingredients with sesame seeds and lemon juice. However, the dish raises eyebrows, as, when you look at the ingredients, it does not seem like the dish should be worth INR 29K. But the real hero of the dish is the luxe pule donkey cheese, due to which the dish is priced at such a high rate. According to the vendor, he is willing to give a luxurious experience to those who are willing to shell out money.

Why Is Pule Donkey Cheese the Most Expensive in the World?

Pule donkey cheese, also known as Pule Cheese, comes from the Zasavica Special Nature Reserve in Serbia. It is made by mixing 60% Balkan donkey milk with 40% goat milk. To produce just 1kg of this rare cheese, about 25 litres of donkey milk are required. Only six to 15kg of the cheese is made every year, and it costs up to INR 51,000 for half a kilogram. Reportedly, it is the 'world's most expensive cheese.' 'Rs 5 Lakh' World's Most Expensive Ice Cream From Japan Costs This Much! View Post by Guinness World Records.

Surat Street Vendor’s Luxe Pule Donkey Cheese Dish

Avocado Toast for INR 29K

Street food is usually simple, affordable, and made with basic and easily available ingredients. But this vendor in Surat is redefining it with pricey ingredients like avocado and pule donkey cheese. However, this lavish twist to the street food shows the power of luxe ingredients, and it makes the street food feel exclusive and special.

