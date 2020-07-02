A video of a cute little girl crashing a live interview on BBC News is going viral. Her mom aka Dr Clare Wenham was speaking with BBC news in a live interview when the chat was interrupted in the cutest way! The little one was lurking in the background of the Dr Clare a d then soon stole the spotlight of the whole discussion Dr Clare was having with journalist Christian Fraser talking about the impact of local lockdown on different areas. Little Scarlett won the show by her guest appearance and the clip is not going viral on social media. Taimur Interrupts Dad Saif Ali Khan's Interview Again and We Say Keep 'Em Coming Timmy (Watch Video).

The little girl was attempting some redecoration on her part and began with moving a picture of a framed unicorn on a shelf. While she was sure she wanted to replace the frame, in a bit she approached her mom for advice, you know, just to find a decent place for the unicorn frame! While the mother was trying her best to continue with the interview without being distracted by her daughter was soon approached by her daughter. The video has been watched over 2.6 million times. In the video you can see Dr Clare say, "Sorry!" apologising for her daughter, "That's alright!" replied Christian. "We know how it is working from home, do you need to do anything? Carry on." To little Scarlett who was trying to figure out where exactly should the unicorn frame go, Christian said, "Scarlett, I think it looks better on the lower shelf, and it's a lovely unicorn." Watch video:

ABSOLUTE SCENES ON THE BBC NEWS CHANNEL pic.twitter.com/hvu9iWkkIz — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 1, 2020

The viral video has garnered many reactions on Twitter! One viewer wrote, " @BBCNews just had the best interview with Dr @clarewenham Good points well made, but her daughter asking who the News Guy was stole the show...". "This interview with @BBCNews and Dr @clarewenham is the most adorable thing. Her daughter interrupting the the interview in her unicorn dress was too much cute", said another. "Her daughter scarlet not only photo bombed but also asked a question to the anchor.hahaha. #WorkFromHome#bbcnews " wrote yet another fan of the video.

