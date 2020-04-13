Big One, UK Dating Site for Men with Bigger Penises Has 400 Women Joining in One Week As it Claims the Biggest Phallus Size to Be 11 Inches

Permanently erect penis (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Just recently we got to know about a new dating site for men with tiny penises, now there is one with men having long penises and according to reports, around 400 women have already joined the UK dating site in just one week. While we keep debating over the fact of whether or not size matters, we kind of have an answer after the dating site received so many for men with big penises in just one week. Known as "Dinky one" this other unique dating platform, specifically made for people with smaller penises received quite a lot of sign-ups too. However, the dating site for long penises, also known as the Big One dating site gives you an opportunity to complain if the size is not what it was specified in the website. Dating Site For Men With Small Penis Size To Find Love! Know More About 'Dinky One' That Thousands Have Signed Up For.

David Minns, the founder of Big One Dating, said to the Sun, "We have introduced a 'Not big enough' report button", this means you can actually report if you don't get what you were promised. If you are wondering what are the sizes of penises that you can expect, it says that the average member has 8 inches but the members with the largest size have 11 inches". The report further says that the latest recruits include 391 women and 833 men.

Size matters most for women in Sheffield, English county of South Yorkshire were about "38 per cent of the total joining were female." Mr Minns said to the Sun, "It seems size really does matter, for some ladies at least. During lockdown, we insist members size each other up and only start dating when it’s safe." The Dinky one, on the other hand, claims to currently have over 27,000 members, with a ratio of 71 percent male to 27 percent female and 2 percent transgender.