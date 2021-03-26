Things are not okay in Suez Canal! A few days ago, Evergreen's ultra-large container ship ran aground, blocking traffic on one of the world’s most important waterways. The massive container ship, ‘Ever Given’, has reportedly been stuck in the Suez Canal for almost four days now. To its rescue, a very tiny bulldozer was sent. The slow-moving crisis has turned into a Tsunami of hilarious reactions online. The ‘teeny-tiny' size bulldozer, in comparison to the massive container ship, has triggered funny memes and jokes online. With blocked Suez Canal funny memes, many people are equating themselves to the ‘little digger,’ and their life problems of that of the cargo ship.

The Ever Given, a nearly 200-foot-wide and 1,300-foot-long cargo ship sailing under a Panamanian flag, caused a transcontinental logjam in the Egyptian waterway, which directly connects Europe and Asia. Several efforts remained unsuccessful. But the memes are already a hit on social media. Even during this challenging situation, netizens sure found a way to share laughter. Many of the jokes and hilarious posts display the feeling of being stuck in life or on gruelling tasks one can’t muster up the will to complete. And of course, there are jokes that compare the viral image of the giant ship and tiny bulldozer with their lives.

Check Blocked Suez Canal Funny Memes and Jokes

The 'Doing You Best,' Meme

LOL

Relatable Much?

'Evergreen' Godzilla vs Kong Meme

the situation in the Suez Canal has escalated pic.twitter.com/a5UVNmuGe7 — James Grebey (@jgrebes) March 25, 2021

Because, Why Not?

Hahaha

Today’s Comic: We are all, in our own little way, that ship. pic.twitter.com/GVDjLxzErX — Chaz Hutton (@chazhutton) March 24, 2021

Keeping all the jokes aside, authorities have reported that the task can take upto a few days more to remove the ship and finally clear the path. The crew members onboard are all reportedly Indians and safe. Meanwhile, the efforts to release the Ever Given continue.

