East Midnapore, June 29: A carcass of a whale washed ashore at Mandarmani Beach in West Bengal's East Midnapore district on Monday. Pictures taken by locals and officials were shared on social media platform like Twitter that showed the 35-foot-long huge whale. The cause of the marine mammal's death is yet to be ascertained. However, reports suggest that there were injury marks on its tail. Carcass of Whale Shark, Rare Largest Known Fish Species, Washes Ashore Sea in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram (View Pics).

Officials of the East Midnapore district have rushed to the spot. Also, the officials of forest and wildlife and fisheries departments are present at the spot to understand the reason behind the whale's death. Pictures, which are being shared on social media, show the carcass lying on shoreline.

Here is the photo:

Mandarmani is a popular tourist destination in East Midnapore, at the northern end of the Bay of Bengal sea. It was argued to be the longest driveable beach in India. The beach is currently shut due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, a 40-feet-long whale was found dead on the shore in Gahirmatha marine sanctuary area in Kendrapara district, Odisha. The marine mammal also had injury marks on the body.

