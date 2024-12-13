Most people around the world have to travel long distances for work and often have to use various modes of transport like trains, buses, trams, monorails, or cabs. Most of the time, commuting is challenging, time-consuming, and takes up several hours of the day. Travel, whether it is for work or leisure, is a must for most. The daily journey most surely feels mundane and tiring. But before you think your commute is difficult and tough, take a moment to reconsider, for you might be surprised to learn what others have to endure. We’re talking about Chongqing, China’s cyberpunk city. Commuting in Chongqing is certainly no easy task, as seen in the viral videos that show the everyday struggle of residents in the multilevel maze. Noida Commuter Woes: People Use Poor-lit Under-construction Road to Reach Nearby Delhi Metro Station.

In viral videos doing the rounds on social media, we see residents of Chongqing, China’s cyberpunk city, making their way through the multilevel maze to get to their destinations. In one viral video, a man is seen standing on a level with buildings in the background. He then takes a series of stairs, elevators, and bridges to descend all the way down, showing us how many layers there are and how complex Chongqing city is.

Chongqing, China’s Cyberpunk City

Similarly, in another video, a man begins by showing the area below his building. However, his commute is anything but simple. He starts on the 18th floor of his apartment building and walks down a few flights of stairs to reach the ‘ground floor,’ which is actually situated on the 12th floor due to the city’s unique infrastructure. From there, he takes a monorail that passes through several residential buildings to reach his office. It is exactly like solving a maze!

Commuting in Chongqing Is Hard!

That’s not all! In another now viral video circulating on social media titled ‘How deep does the commute go in Chongqing?’ a man records a time-lapse video of his commute through the cyberpunk city. The video captures him descending through a residential area, a market, and a bustling street, and just when you thought he had arrived at his destination, he takes the subway, goes down another six flights of stairs, and then takes another flight of stairs before finally reaching his office! Delhi Metro Prohibits Commuters From Filming Reels or Dance Videos Inside Trains; DMRC's Tweet on 'Metro Is for Travel, Not Trouble' Is Must See!

How Deep Does the Commute Go in Chongqing?

These viral videos that show the everyday struggle of the residents in this multilevel maze give a whole new meaning to commuting, showing just how challenging and unique it can be! The videos highlight the struggle the people in Chongqing have to go through every day.

