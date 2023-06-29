If you have been on the internet in the past 3 weeks, willingly or unwillingly, you might have come across the name - Colleen Ballinger or Miranda Sings. The American YouTuber’s fans opened up about multiple accounts where Ballinger, as well as her ex-husband Joshua D Evans and her assistant and best friend Kory DeSoto, made them feel uncomfortable. Some fans also revealed clearly inappropriate chat conversations between Ballinger’s brother - Trent Ballinger, and kids who were as young as 13 years old. After maintaining radio silence online and continuing to perform on her tour, Colleen finally spoke up. But it clearly made things worse. Who Is Colleen Ballinger? Everything Problematic That YouTuber, Her Family and Team Have Been Accused of Doing!

For starters, instead of having a face-to-face conversation like any adult, the 36-year-old YouTuber decided to make a “song” with her ukulele. In this 10-minute long song, which you can spare if you know the situation and do not enjoy gaslighting and 0 accountability, the trained singer claims that her response is “against the advice of her team”. Which, at this point, not only seems impossible but also makes you question the judgement of the YouTuber. The song is focused on highlighting two main things, 1) the inappropriate chats between Ballinger and her fans happened a long time ago. 2) People who make mistakes should be allowed to move forward. Colleen Ballinger 'Grooming' Allegations EXPLAINED.

Watch Video: Colleen Ballinger 'Apology' Post!

If you expected the YouTuber to address any specifics of the serious allegations (including gaslighting her fandom against the then 17-year-old when he first exposed her or addressing claims of Johnny Silverstri of being underpaid and overworked at her live tour when he was a teenager), then you would obviously be disappointed. Instead of addressing the claims of exploiting teenage fans back in 2015 (when Colleen would have been close to 29 years old), the video focuses mainly on how her fans are now bullying her (in an attempt to make her address these issues with some seriousness like an adult).

While anyone who looks at the video and the tonality of the video may term it “textbook gaslighting”, the YouTuber very smartly countered this argument by including them in the lyrics! The YouTuber also claims that the character she created - Miranda Sings - was always PG 13 and she cannot be held accountable for any kids under the age of 12 consuming her content or coming to her shows. The fact that Ballinger did have meet and greets and spoke to several of these fans in group chats, which led to the current accusations from fans, was never addressed in the video.

It is interesting to note that close to 3-minutes into this “song”, Ballinger does attempt to make an “apology”, but instead of sticking to it or taking any accountability, she quickly jumps her lyrics to “I thought you wanted me to take accountability, but that is not the point of your mob-mentality.” Insinuating that ex-fans who have spoken out about her in unity are only doing so to bully her. The fact that the YouTuber’s constant silence through the past 3-weeks is conveniently ignored.

Some of The Many Comments Under Colleen Ballinger Apology Video!

Comments Under Colleen Ballinger Apology Video (Photo Credits: YouTube)

In the world of “YouTube Drama”, apology videos have always had the potential to accelerate people’s redemption arc or shun them away (for a limited amount of time), and while Colleen has addressed several rumours and accusations before with much more poise, this response does seem unique but unhelpful to aid her current situation. People on social media as well as her comments, were overwhelmingly highlighting how the song actually does little to “take accountability” and is more focused on calling names to those who have allegedly exposed her by sharing their stories online.

