If you have seen the accusations and controversies around Colleen Ballinger, then you know it has been a topic that keeps getting worse by every minute. After alleged grooming accusation, possible racism (on the sets of Hater’s Back Off), and questionable parasocial relationship of the 36-year-old YouTuber with teenagers, a dangerous new addiction has been the accusation that the Miranda Sings star sent nudes of Trisha Paytas (fellow YouTuber who goes by she/they pronouns) from their OnlyFans. Some ex-fans of Colleen who have spoken out about her behaviour also alleged that Ballinger would hold “viewing parties” to watch Trisha’s nude pictures and videos and solely subscribed to their OnlyFans to make fat-phobic jokes. Colleen Ballinger vs Adam McIntyre YouTube Drama Gets Murky After Miranda Sings Responds to 'Grooming Accusation' in Worst Way Possible.

While there are videos of Colleen referring to a “fat whale” and then joking that “she did not mean Trisha Paytas”, there was considerable silence from the YouTuber who recently collaborated with Ballinger to start a podcast called Oversharing. However, Trisha has finally broken their silence in a very well-articulated video that has immediately gotten the support of the majority of the internet. Paytas, who is a full-time sex worker, spoke out about their emotional journey through the past month, Colleen’s reaction to being confronted about these situations and their own past traumas, as well as struggles with their mood disorder which was the reason behind their silence for so long. Who Is Colleen Ballinger? Everything Problematic That YouTuber, Her Family and Team Have Been Accused of Doing!.

Watch Trisha Paytas Video About Colleen Ballinger:

In a 21-minute YouTube video titled Colleen, Trisha revealed that Ballinger told Paytas that the video where she refers to them as “a whale” was taken out of context. When questioned about the alleged leaked nudes that Colleen shared, she said that it was actually a fan who shared them. However, Johnny - who is one of the accusers who has spoken out about Colleen shared photos of the screenshots of conversations which led to Trisha’s confirmation that the YouTuber was the one sharing nudes of Paytas from their OnlyFans to her(Colleen’s) young followers. Colleen Ballinger 'Apology' Video With Ukulele Is 'Meh'!

Johnny Silvestri, who was the accuser who revealed the pictures on Twitter and was in his early 20s when he received them, also apologized for having to release this information publicly and revealed that he did not have any way of privately reaching out to them.

See Johnny Silvestri's Apology to Trisha Paytas:

To @trishapaytas, I’m so sorry you had to learn about these things in a public light. Believe me if I had a way of contacting you privately, I would’ve much preferred doing so. I hope you’re healing and taking the space you need to process all of this. I’m sorry I played a role. — Johnny Silvestri (@g3minij0hn) July 3, 2023

Talking about the entire revelation and their relationship with Colleen Ballinger, Paytas said, “These weren’t a long time ago. This is someone well into their 30s who just gave birth, sending nudes. And a month prior, I was in her house, meeting her newborn and doing a Mukbang with her.” Paytas also apologized to ex-fans who have spoken out about Ballinger’s actions and received her ukulele song Toxic Gossip Train as a response and said that when Paytas reached out to Ballinger to explain the accusations of sharing their nudes, she sent the same video link to them.

With newer accusations continuing to be revealed and more fans and people who have worked with Ballinger finally opening up about their experience with the 36-year-old YouTuber, there is a looming question of if and when Colleen would address this situation in a grown-up manner. As of now, fans are left with her last video (argued to be the worst YouTube Apology) and the memes that came from it.

