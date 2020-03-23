Coronavirus And Covidiots: Indians Will Fail India in This Fight If They Don't Behave; Dear PM Modi, Please Address us Every Day!

Left - People gather on streets to clap and clang utensils during Janata Curfew. Right - Complete lockdown amid Coronavirus outbreak (Photo Credits: File Image)

Social distancing, stay at home, self-isolate, quarantine - these words have repeatedly been spoken and circulated over the past few months as the world struggles to fight Coronavirus or COVID-19. In India, the numbers are rising by the day. But these words are being ignored, even by the people who understand them, the privileged class. The first thing that was made clear by authorities was "isolate yourself for at least two weeks" if you have returned from a foreign country. Are people even following them?

Kanika Kapoor And Mary Kom Broke Protocol

While some followed, some include the likes of singer Kanika Kapoor and boxer and Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom broke protocol. Not just that, they exposed some of the most high profile people of the country, include President of India Ram Nath Kovind, to the risk of the deadly COVID-19. In all of this was also the failure of our security preparedness and our VIPs' sensibilities. Knowing that Kapoor had returned from the UK, people shouldn't have partied with her. Similarly, Mary Kom shouldn't have been allowed into the Rashtrapati Bhawan for the President's breakfast.

However, beyond all this, at a time when the governments, central as well as states, are appealing to people to maintain social distancing, why were these events, like the party that Kanika Kapoor, Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh and others attended, and the President's breakfast, taking place? If political leaders have to set an example, they've got to walk the talk.

Kanika Kapoor and Mary Kom are people we came to know about since they are public names. These instances were preceded and succeeded by several reports of people returning or travelling from other countries to India escaping screening, breaking quarantine protocol and mingling with people like everything was normal.

Janata Curfew: It Was Not Supposed to be Just One Day

Then came the Janata Curfew. It was on March 19 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally decided to address the country on the Coronavirus pandemic that has struck India. In his address, he said in as many words that this was not a situation to be taken lightly and also stressed on the importance of social distancing, explaining it in as simple words as possible. He then appealed to people to observe a one-day 'Janata Curfew' on March 22, asking people not to step out of their houses from 7 am to 9 pm. He also asked people to come out in their balconies or at their windows to clap, clang utensils or ring bells as a token of thanks to people on the frontline at this time, like doctors, nurses, delivery executives, media, police and others.

However, the appeal was made for a day. The appeal was made on a Thursday, to be followed on Sunday, not Friday, not Saturday and not after Sunday, but just Sunday. The appeal was followed by a huge PR activity with people sending out March 22 messages and preparing for a 5 pm 'taali and thaali' session. And that is where the problem lied. With full PR for March 22 'Janata Curfew' many people thought it was just that ONE day that they had to remain indoors. From 7 am to 9 pm, there was pin-drop silence and exactly after 9 pm, one could hear honking, traffic, clearly indicating how people were out again, ignoring the other portions of the Prime Minister's appeal where he asked people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing.

Taali and Thaali: Purpose Defeated

And what happened at 5 pm during the 'taali and thaali' exercise was even more ridiculous. It felt good in residential areas where people came out in their balconies and windows. But then, people at several places including Ahmedabad, Indore, Maharashtra, stepped out on the street in large groups, playing musical instruments, hoisting the Indian tricolour, taking out rallies and some shouting "go corona go", like this was some sort of celebration. The whole purpose of Janata Curfew was defeated with people doing this at 5 pm. Stupidity From Janata Curfew Trends Online! Netizens Share Videos of Covidiots Gathering in Large Groups to Clap and Clank Utensils For #ThaaliBajao.

'How Will We Manage Without Maids?'

And then came the privileged class's first world problems. Right after the Janata Curfew, most states announced a total lockdown, except for essential services like food, groceries and chemists. Most residential colonies decided to not allow entry of househelps, maids, newspaper vendors and other such labour till March 31 and appealed to the residents to not cut their pays. A certain section of the society had already given their maids and cooks leaves voluntarily, realising how vulnerable the situation was for both them and the maids. But then there was this other half, who continues to fight and argue with the RWAs, giving excuses like "it gets more difficult to manage daily chores since we are working from home." Do you see the irony in that statement? These are people who get to work from home so that they don't commute and expose themselves to any infection. But they want their maids to be exposed to it, going from one house to the other.

There had been an instant of one of the maids having to go into quarantine after coming in contact with her employer who tested positive for Coronavirus in Gurugram. In fact, in Mumbai, a 68-year-old woman, working as a maid in a household, was infected by her employer. The woman stays in a Mumbai slum and her infection has posed a challenge for authorities to trace her contacts over the past few days. But all of it was ignored, because, despite a crisis situation, some of us refuse to let go of our comfort and facilities. One person on a society group even asked the RWA to "show a government order" regarding barring the entry of maids. So, basically we now need a government order for everything.

The above instances are not just disturbing but outright disgusting at a time when India needs its people to come together and fight this crisis. We need to educate our helping staff about the situation and tell them to stay home and take all precautions. The numbers of COVID-19 cases are going up, seven people have died of coronavirus, two have died after recovery, tracing contacts is becoming a task with people not adhering to the quarantine protocol. The economy is becoming worse every passing day. More than half of India's professionals work in unorganised sectors. Daily wage earners are the biggest losers, they don't have a source of income, most gym instructors are not being paid their salaries because owners have decided to give their staff 'unpaid leaves', same is the case with workers who were working at salons and these are just a few examples.

Fake Messages

Another huge menace during the times of a pandemic is the circulation of fake news and messages. Messages being circulated like Coronavirus will end at 9 pm on March 22 after Janata Curfew, sounds of bells and shankh at 5 pm will kill the virus, shops will be shut and you should stock up, are all part of the problem. It is important to only listen to announcements and verify every message you receive, before forwarding it on WhatsApp and posting it on Twitter or Facebook. No Virus, World War Three, Nuclear Weapon or Asteroid will End this World! We on Social Media and News Channels will Bring The Doomsday Soon.

'Dear PM Modi'

A collective effort and resolve are needed on the part of every Indian to be aware and spread awareness about the importance of SOCIAL DISTANCING during these times. And for this resolve, PM Modi needs to address us every day. He has a connect with more than half of the country and this is the time to use that connect. He is a mass leader. On his appeal, people did in fact come out in the balconies at 5 pm to clap to thank those fighting this war on the frontline. On his appeal, people united in following the Janata Curfew. We Indians need to hear from him, not just read tweets, on what people must be doing and also what the government is doing on the ground. We need advice, announcements, steps, solutions and assurances from our Prime Minister at this time of crisis every single day.

Here's an appeal to my fellow Indians to be responsible. China and Italy are glaring examples, we must ensure we don't come to that situation. Stay indoors, stay safe and make sure every person you know - your relatives, friends, househelps, colleagues or others - stay indoors. We shall come out of it, only if we behave.

