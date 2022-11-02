Who doesn't know Mia Khalifa? We think that's an answer everyone knows. She has always served some of the most sizzling looks and always has something new for her fans but lately, she confessed to "scamming" her fans and it is crazy! Many were taken aback by XXX Pornhub queen Mia Khalifa's comments on Ziwe Fumudoh's show. But what kind of scam are we even talking about here? She was quoted saying: "Just by talking sh*t to them. I'm the meanest person ever." She further said: "If someone comes at me the wrong way and says like 'send me XXX content', I'll pull out a notepad and I'll write XXX and send it to them and charge them $15 to unlock it. I really have a lot of fun on there with the people who don't respect my boundaries, 'cause I scam them."

If you don't know this witty bombshell, Mia is a Lebanese influencer and former adult film actress best known as Mia Khalifa. The distinctions between traditional actors, porn performers, and content makers for OnlyFans were discussed by the two. Khalifa acknowledged that she has no difficulty getting into arguments with fans who don't adhere to her guidelines when questioned about her work on OnlyFans. Mia Khalifa also knows exactly how to take Instagram by storm, just recently Jenna Lee and her posted super sultry photos and videos when the Pornhub queens were enjoying a private yacht day out with friends in Miami or when she simply shows off her sexy curves hiding behind nothing BUT YSL tote bag. The former porn star also disclosed her daily salary from her employment for OnlyFans which apparently is around $10k aka 8,25,790.00 Indian Rupee.

Khalifa recently travelled to Marrakech for a few days and chose to show her fans photos of her trip. Wearing a blue microbikini and posing in front of a sizable door designed in a Middle Eastern architectural style, Khalifa attracted the attention of her supporters.

