Have you ever seen a dolphin laughing? If the answer is 'no', in that case, there is an adorable video going viral you got to watch right away. This video shows a dolphin laughing in an aquarium and this is making netizens smile. And the reason behind this cuteness caught on camera is a goofy kid and her father! The video was shared widely and appreciated by on Reddit. However, it was removed from the platform but later shared by a Twitter account,'Nature Is Lit' generating much love in the Twitterverse. Dolphin Bites Man's Fingers on Queensland's Sunshine Coast In a Close Encounter But It's Not What You Think (Watch Video).

Heart-Rending! Dolphin Tries to Save Its Baby From Oil Spill in Mauritius Lagoon, Both Die in the End (Watch Video) In this viral clip, a man is shown picking up a toddler girl and moving her like a fish in the air. The dolphin seems to be totally enjoying the activities of the duo. The dolphin is seen giving jovial expression when the man plays with the baby and moving the toddler in the air. The three are seen in a happy-go-lucky mood. This is one of the most adorable things going viral on the Internet. Netizens are going gaga over the video shot in the aquarium. As soon as the video went viral on Twitter, the Internet is getting flooded with comments and adorable messages.

Here is a look at the Internet Sensational video

Toddler making a dolphin laugh pic.twitter.com/zppSq6WA03 — Knowledge Hub (@knowIedgehub) September 5, 2020

Dolphin videos pretty much make our day better. Do you think the same? Let us know your views about the video in the comment section below.

