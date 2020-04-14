Easy Toilet Paper Hack to Make Loo Rolls Last Longer Goes Viral During Lockdown! 5 Other Ways to Use Bog Rolls Efficiently

Toilet paper hack (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the very first thing that people began hoarding was toilet paper. There were squabbles, memes, jokes and so much debate over toilet paper. Initially Australia legit saw a toilet paper crisis. However now that things have settled down a little and people are following the rules of lockdown by staying at home most of the time, household items including toilet paper are bound to get over soon. But fret not! A recently viral hack that has taken over social media shows you how to save your toilet paper to make it last longer!

A lot of DIY videos about how to survive a lockdown and actually live with minimum resources are all over the internet and a simpler way to make your loo roll last longer too! A mum shared her toilet roll last longer hack in the Facebook group "Mums Who Budget & Save" and ever since it has gone viral because it has been loved so much. It is one of the many lockdown hacks that you will find online. She wrote: “Kids home from school? Going through toilet paper faster than usual? Try squashing the roll - so it doesn't spin so quickly and then not as much will be pulled off."

All you have to do is flatten your toilet roll and put it onto the holder and that way it won't spin easily and people will not use more than that is required! Someone commented: "I’ve been doing this for a number of years. It works – for me too, because I also know I’m likely to use too much". Another comment read, "I had to do that. My kids would just pull it until it stops".

Apart from this, here are 5 more things you can do to save up on toilet paper:

Make your own toilet paper easily at home. How to Make Toilet Paper at Home? Easy Step-by-Step Method to Make Toilet Paper With Simple Ingredients (Watch DIY Tutorial Video).

Cut the toilet paper roll into two so that you get smaller pieces of toilet paper and it will last longer.

Use a toilet paper dispenser that helps limit the amount of tissues used.

Keep only one roll extra so that it seems like there is less toilet paper and people don't overuse it!

Use better quality toilet paper that doesn't require a lot at one go.

The idea is to learn how to survive is lesser supplies just in case. Although there is no scarcity in the goods available and most governments are doing their best to make important things available for you. But during quarantine just refrain from making several trips to the shops.