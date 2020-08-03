Britain's govt offers a new scheme wherein diners across the UK will be able to enjoy half-price in the month of August from to help boosts restaurants and pubs. Lockdown has impacted food chains adversely and this will help these places get back on their feet post-lockdown. This promotes people to eat out so that more pubs and restaurants are supported. "Eat out to help out" applies to eat-in food and drink on Monday to Wednesdays at over 72,000 venues. The discount is capped at £10 per person and does not apply to alcohol. But critics said unhealthy food should have been excluded from the scheme, over fears it could fuel obesity. HM Revenue and Customs boss Jim Harra has also warned the scheme may not offer value for money for taxpayers.

According to the govt websites here are a few things you must keep in mind:

Eat Out to Help Out Scheme at a participating establishment to get a 50% discount on food or non-alcoholic drinks to eat or drink in (up to a maximum of £10 discount per diner)

It will be available every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between 3 and 31 August

And you can opt for it as many times as you like.

The establishments participating are:

Restaurants, cafés, bars or pubs

Work and school canteens

Food halls

The idea is to entice more people to visit restaurants, cafes and pubs so that about the 80 percent establishments that were majorly affected in the past few months due to the coronavirus lockdown. which have been badly hit by the lockdown. Big chains including Pizza Express, Costa Coffee, KFC, Toby Carvery. McDonald's and Nando's have signed up for the offer. The discount will be automatically available to you at participating establishments. Establishments will then claim a reimbursement from the government for the discount they’ve given you. You do not need a voucher to use this scheme and you can use it at the same time as other offers and discounts. There is no minimum spend. You cannot claim discount on alcoholic drinks or service charges.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2020 04:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).