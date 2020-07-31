Elon Musk and his series of tweets are now well-known to the people even if they may not be following him. The SpaceX CEO often posts weird, sometimes cryptic and sometimes too direct tweets. Now he has given a new direction to alien existence as he tweeted, "Aliens built the pyramids obv." He added to it, "Ramses II was," referring to the most powerful pharaoh of Ancient Egypt. No sooner did Musk made the tweet, netizens responded with some funny and outwardly theories on alien existence. Elon Musk Sent Aliens on Mars According to Famous UFO Hunter? View Pic of Alien Bots Captured by Curiosity Rover.

Musk and his tweets on alien life are not too novel, he has often commented on extra-terrestrial life through his Twitter account. He once even wrote that he used to be an alien! So weirdness on Elon Musk's Twitter account is not new. He was even excited about the Storm Area 51 event that went viral last year. In his latest tweet, Elon Musk comments on the Pyramids of Egypt, answering one of the most asked questions about these triangular structures. People often wonder who must have built the pyramids, the technique, the construction, now Musk tweeted it was the aliens. Twitterati was quick to respond with their alien theories to his tweet. Elon Musk Spells Neil A Backwards as Alien and Gets Trolled; What Are Semordnilaps?

Check Elon Musk's Tweet About Aliens:

Aliens built the pyramids obv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2020

Check How Netizens Reacted to This Tweet:

Humans Were Enslaved by Aliens

Actually humans built the pyramids, enslaved by aliens, damn you Goa'ulds! — cardoso (@Cardoso) July 31, 2020

Interesting

If aliens actually did build the pyramids, it'd have been probably because of the same reason we build sandcastles at beach and just leave them afterwards 👽 — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) July 31, 2020

Elon is Alien!

Possible true about Elon, who in reality is an alien got stuck on earth due to his alien craft getting destroyed in Roswell year 1947, since then he has been steering humanity to build a spacecraft to return to his home world. Elon wants to go to mars, could go somewhere else! — T10K (@TeslaRun) July 31, 2020

Where is Alien Litter?

I was having this convo the other day. If there are aliens then there would be tons of alien drones searching for life. Time is so long, we would be littered with them. Where is all the alien litter? — NuclearGeek (@spickett84) July 31, 2020

It Was The Aliens

I was having this convo the other day. If there are aliens then there would be tons of alien drones searching for life. Time is so long, we would be littered with them. Where is all the alien litter? — NuclearGeek (@spickett84) July 31, 2020

Elon Wants to Go to Mars

I was having this convo the other day. If there are aliens then there would be tons of alien drones searching for life. Time is so long, we would be littered with them. Where is all the alien litter? — NuclearGeek (@spickett84) July 31, 2020

HAHAHA

what the pyramids originally looked like pic.twitter.com/ik1WIcMQnJ — Hani ✊🏽🧢 (@h_bash) July 31, 2020

The reactions where people say Elon himself is an alien is the funniest. Well, not to blame them but back in 2016, Elon himself had tweeted that he used to be an alien.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2020 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).